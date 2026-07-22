Broncos Shockingly Trail Two Division Rivals in AFC Futures Odds

The Denver Broncos are coming fresh off their best season in recent memory.

14 wins in the regular season, a trip to the AFC Championship, along with boasting one of the best defenses across the entire NFL in the process.

The Broncos clearly recognized that success this offseason. They approached their roster decisions these past few months by maintaining as much continuity as they could, with their biggest changes coming through the addition of Jaylen Waddle and the departure of John Franklin-Myers.

On paper, they could very well have a repeat in terms of regular season success from what they did last year.

However, despite that impressive 2025 campaign being stamped in the books and a quiet, yet strong offseason to keep everyone from last year intact, the sportsbooks look like they don't have the same confidence that many Broncos fans do for their season ahead.

Where Sportsbooks See the Broncos Finishing in AFC

According to odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos currently sit seventh in the AFC for those who could win the conference.

And two teams ahead of them happen to be in the Broncos' own division in the AFC West, despite Denver's 14-3 finish this past season: the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers, who each ranked within the top-five.

Here's a look at the top seven spots to see exactly who ranked ahead of Denver:

Ravens +470

Bills +510

Patriots +760

Chiefs +770

Chargers +830

Texans +850

Broncos +1025

It's certainly an interesting turnout for the Broncos to fall so far down the totem pole in the AFC, to say the least.

When looking back at where they finished this past year atop the AFC, but also when factoring in that their current roster didn't change much at all from the last time they were on the field, you'd think they'd be placed ahead of any team within their division, and closer to the top three in the conference than the top eight.

Instead, these odds tend to hint that the Broncos are more of a borderline playoff team than they are a Super Bowl contender. Most logic based on how Denver has approached this offseason would tell you that feels a little drastic.

Vegas Is Underselling What the Broncos Bring to the Table

The last time this Broncos team was up against some of the best teams in the AFC, they had beaten the Chiefs twice, split against the Chargers, beat the Buffalo Bills in the postseason, and were within one score of besting the New England Patriots on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had the Broncos left several pieces of their roster that made those outcomes possible, then dropping down below +1000 odds, and six teams within the conference would make a bit more sense.

But that's not the case. Denver's nearly the same group as the one they had last year, and could arguably be considered even better when factoring in the trade-off of adding Waddle while losing Franklin-Myers, along with getting everyone in the building another season and offseason to adjust to this Broncos system.

Bottom Line

So the odds are the odds, sure. Maybe Vegas knows a bit more from what the surface tells us.

But don't be surprised if the Broncos end up blowing these projections out of the water––by not only ranking ahead of anyone in the AFC West, yet also by becoming one of the top contenders in the AFC to keep an eye on, rather than a group who's trending towards a Wild Card appearance.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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