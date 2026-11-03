Broncos Add RB to Practice Squad Amid Taylor Trade Rumors

The Denver Broncos have added a running back — just not the running back everyone's hoping for.

Denver announced Tuesday that it has signed former Chargers RB Jarett Patterson to the practice squad, along with defensive lineman Jordan Miller and defensive back Ugo Amadi.

In corresponding moves, the club released wide receivers Eli Pancol and Cameron Ross from the practice squad.

Undrafted in 2021, Patterson (5-8, 195) has six years of NFL service and 27 games of experience, split between time with the Washington Commanders (then the Football Team) and the Los Angeles Chargers. He's handled 126 career carries for 503 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Patterson, who turns 28 in December, is now the senior-most RB on Denver's practice squad. The other back, third-year man Cody Schrader, was promoted to the 53-man active roster prior to Week 8 and figures to again earn an elevation with the Broncos relatively thin at the position.

This will be Miller's second stint in the Mile High City after spending the majority of 2024 and 2025 on Denver's taxi squad. He was signed to — and eventually released from — the Miami Dolphins' practice team in September.

Amadi initially joined the Broncos' practice squad last month but was cut loose ahead of Week 8 with the club's secondary nearing full strength.

The defensive additions come only one day after head coach Sean Payton rued the fact that Denver currently leads the NFL in snaps taken on that side of the ball.

“There’s a lot that goes into that. That’s a stat I don’t like," Payton told reporters via conference call on Monday. "It’s a stat that on offense, we have to do a good job of possessing the ball. So that’s something that we pay attention to.”

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes agains the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't Read Too Much Into It ...

Many among Broncos Country have already taken to social media following Patterson's addition, vexed over the possibility that his signing rules Denver out of contention for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who's been consistently linked in trade rumors.

The reality is, the Broncos have one more game (at Carolina) until the Week 10 bye, and two of their running backs (RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie) remain on short-term injured reserve. With rookie Jonah Coleman and aging vet J.K. Dobbins left primarily in the backfield, this is as much about temporary insurance as anything else.

If you're one of the many who want Denver to land Taylor, fret not. "Jaret Patterson" would not prevent them from making that move ... if they want to make the move in the first place.

"(General manager) George (Paton) and I will spend time looking at the team and anywhere we can improve it, but I’m not going to answer questions about internet gossip,” Payton said Monday.

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