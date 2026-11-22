The Denver Broncos have promoted safety Taylor Rapp to the 53-man roster.

The club announced the move on Saturday ahead of its divisional tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders . Along with promoting Rapp, the Broncos also elevated running back Cody Schrader and offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad.

Signed to the practice squad earlier this season , Rapp has appeared in four games for the Broncos this year, with one start. As an eighth-year player, his veteran presence has made a huge difference amid the Broncos' injuries to starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

So far this year, Rapp has totaled 18 tackles (eight solo). He came up big for the Broncos in two of their biggest wins of the season, notching six tackles each against the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos now have a whopping six safeties on the 53-man roster. Hufanga is expected back this week against the Raiders, but Jones is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8 that has already cost him one start.

Perhaps the Rapp promotion signals that Denver doesn't expect to have Jones back this week. We'll know in less than 24 hours.

Rapp was a Los Angeles Rams second-round draft pick in 2019. He was a starter on L.A.'s World Champion defense in Super Bowl LVI, so he's played in many big games.

Rapp has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, most recently playing in many more high-stakes scenarios. He brought 97 games' worth of experience to the Broncos, with 73 starts. The Broncos really like the soon-to-be 29-year-old safety.

“Signing Taylor was purposeful for us. We needed a veteran safety who can play without reps," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after the Seahawks win on Thursday Night Football. "Obviously, that was a short week for all of us. For him to go in a game and play 60-plus snaps and play at a high level and make every call, it’s been impressive to watch.”

Game-Day Elevations

Cody Schrader

Cody Schrader busts loose agains the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schrader endeared himself to Broncos Country this past summer, especially with how well he played in the preseason finale. With both RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie on injured reserve, Jonah Coleman and J.K. Dobbins are the only running backs on the active roster, so elevating Schrader was a must.

This is the third straight game the Broncos have elevated Schrader, which means they're running out of elevations. If they elevate him again, they'll have to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Maybe this week, the Broncos will at least allow Schrader a touch or tow. He's yet to get a carry or reception and has only played two snaps in the two games he's been elevated.

Gavin Ortega

Gavin Ortega (68) works a drill with Ben Powers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ortega is an undrafted rookie out of Weber State. He impressed the Broncos in training camp and the preseason, earning a coveted spot on the 16-man practice squad.

This will be Ortega's second elevation of the season. He was elevated against the Chiefs in Week 8, but did not dress. It was a paycheck bonus, so to speak, which shows you how much the Broncos seem to value this undrafted rookie.

Maybe the Broncos have different plans this week for Ortega. Time will tell.

Broncos-Raiders kicks off at 2:25 p.m. MDT on Sunday, November 22, at Empower Field at Mile High. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS.

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