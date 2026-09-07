How Taylor Rapp Fits In After Veteran S Re-Signs with Broncos

For the second time in as many months, Taylor Rapp has put pen to paper with the Denver Broncos.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday that Denver re-signed Rapp to its practice squad. This was the expectation after the team "checked in" and visited with the veteran defender over the last few weeks.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos released long snapper Luke Basso from the practice squad.

Rapp was initially brought in for a workout prior to the Broncos' preseason opener against the Falcons and subsequently signed to a one-year, vet-minimum contract. He was then released amid final cuts, with head coach Sean Payton noting a personal matter.

"He needs a little time at home and completely get what he’s needing and there’s a good chance, better than good chance that… I know how he felt being here," Payton told reporters on Aug. 26. "So I think sooner than later that’s going to happen, but this obviously took precedence, so just leave it at that.”

Klis previously noted that Rapp, 28, may need a few weeks to get back into game shape before a potential promotion to the 53-man roster.

The Broncos open the 2026 regular season next Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Rapp's Re-Arrival Means for Denver Defense

An eighth-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Rams, Rapp was brought in to shore up the safety depth behind locked-in starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones — likely the third man off the bench, taking over PJ Locke's old role.

The Broncos opted to carry five safeties on their Week 1 roster: Hufanga, Jones, JL Skinner, Devon Key, and Tycen Anderson. In addition to Rapp, they also waived rookie S Miles Scott, who was brought back to the practice squad.

Key and Anderson are lined up for primary special-teams roles, leaving Skinner as the temporary Locke replacement — No. 3 on the depth chart — until Rapp is sufficiently up to speed.

“Good, it was early," Payton said on Aug. 26 regarding Rapp's workout. "But here’s what we know: We’ve played against him, he’s smart, which is a great trait to have as a safety. He’s a good tackler, he can play down over the slot, he’s got versatility and this came up and it was something that obviously [we] needed to address.”

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