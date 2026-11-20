The Denver Broncos are rested, coming off the bye, and they're about as healthy as they could expect to be at the midway point of the season. There are a couple of key players on injured reserve, but the Broncos will get them back soon, like running backs RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie.

Tight end Caleb Lohner could be back soon, too, as the Broncos started his 21-day clock earlier this week to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but after practicing all three days since then, he's been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders .

The Broncos will see how Lohner looks next week, though it'll be a short week ahead of their Black Friday road tilt vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With both the Broncos and Raiders dropping their final injury reports on Friday, let's take a look at how things are shaping up ahead of this AFC West throwdown, starting with the home team.

Broncos' Injury Report

Out

Caleb Lohner | TE (Foot)

Questionable

Brandon Jones | S (Hamstring)

Full Go

Talanoa Hufanga | S (Ankle)

Riley Moss | CB (Concussion)

Adam Prentice | FB (Concussion)

Jaylen Waddle | WR (Concussion)

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB (Ankle)

Zach Allen | DL (NIR-Rest)

Courtland Sutton | WR (NIR-Rest)

Analysis

One thing to remember about Lohner is that Denver would have to make room for him on the 53-man roster if he's activated off the PUP list. So, as much as I know Sean Payton has a hankering to get Lohner on the field for his red-zone offense, the first-year tight end will have to give the coaches some confidence that he can contribute because another valued player would have to be cut.

The Broncos get 21 days to make that decision on Lohner, and during that time, he can practice with the team in full, as he did this whole week. If the Broncos don't activate him with that 21-day window, he'd revert back and be unavailable for the rest of the season.

Hufanga is back after missing the past four games. His experience and physical presence will be a welcome sight on the back end of Denver's defense.

The newly paid Moss has cleared concussion protocol, as have Waddle and Prentice. And even Abrams-Draine progressed from limited on Wednesday to full participation the past two days.

Allen and Sutton were only listed because the Broncos gave them a rest day of sorts on Wednesday, easing the veterans back into action after the long lay-off of the bye. They're healthy and good to go.

Raiders' Injury Report

Brock Bowers scores on the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Tonka Hemingway | DT (Stinger)

Questionable

Brock Bowers | TE (Ankle/Quad)

Folorunso Fatukasi | DT (Toe)

Matt Gay | K (Hip)

Full Go

Thomas Booker | DT (Ankle)

Ian Thomas | TE (Calf/Ankle)

Trey Zuhn | OG (Illness)

Analysis

Bowers went from having a very doubtful outlook on Wednesday to practicing on each of the past two days. He's questionable, but trending toward playing.

I've been told that Bowers is the type of player who, if he makes the trip with the team, is absolutely going to play. He'll do everything within his power to force the issue.

It appears Fernando Mendoza may have his security blanket against the Broncos. Bowers is not only a star tight end for the Raiders, but he's also their No. 1 receiver, as Patrick Surtian II talked about earlier this week.

"I mean, some people think that he's a tight end. I think he's a receiver, the way they utilize him in the route tree," Surtian said of Bowers on Wednesday. "I feel like his route tree and his yards per target is very telling."

Surtain and company will be dialed in on Bowers, if he plays, but they can't lose track of fellow tight end Michael Mayer or wide receiver Tre Tucker either.

"They utilize him [Bowers] in a multitude of ways that you've got to be keyed in on," Surtain said. "So it's all about honing in on the details and understanding how they're trying to use him."

Beyond Bowers, the Raiders have ruled out Hemingway, giving them one less body up front on defense. We'll keep an eye on Fatukasi as well, but the Raiders already rank 31st against the run, and if Hemingway and Fatukasi miss this game, the Broncos will look to capitalize on their absence with their ground attack.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!