The 7-2 Denver Broncos aren't taking the 4-6 Las Vegas Raiders lightly entering their first divisional clash of the season.

There may be a different coaching regime and quarterback in Vegas now, but the Raiders took the Broncos to the limit last year at Mile High. Denver held on for a narrow 10-7 win, but it came at the cost of losing starting running back J.K. Dobbins for the season.

Yeah, Broncos-Raiders tends to get chippy.

When it comes to divisional rivalries and the matchups that come with them, all bets are off. The Broncos are emerging from their bye and are about as healthy as they could hope to be, while the Raiders are settling into life with rookie Fernando Mendoza under center after trading away Kirk Cousins early last week.

Sean Payton has an excellent record coming off the bye — 17-6 (.739) — but Klint Kubiak's Raiders are hungry. It could be a rock-fight on Sunday.

How will the first 2026 iteration of Broncos-Raiders shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle / Denver Broncos On SI staff envisions this one unfolding.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 7-2: Raider Week is an opportunity for the Broncos to stack another divisional win in the standings. Of course, there's the Kubiak family sub-plot and a rookie starting quarterback to throw into the mix, but the Broncos' roster is simply better. Bo Nix throws for three scores as the Broncos pull away from the nomadic Raiders.

Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 14

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 7-2: The Raiders' defense is ripe for the picking, ranking 31st against the run and 23rd against the pass. Nix and the Broncos' offense have a prime opportunity to continue on the upward trend they've established since Week 7. Look for Jonah Coleman to have a big day on the ground — notching his first-career 100-yard rushing performance — while Nix passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Fernando Mendoza gets acquainted with the Mile High turf, as the Broncos sack the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft five times. Mendoza gets a few garbage-time licks in to pad his stats and make this game look closer than it was.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 20

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 7-2: Coming out of their bye, the Broncos are rested and nearing full strength with players like Talanoa Hufanga returning to the starting lineup. No game can be overlooked — especially a divisional game — but it’s nonetheless a contest that Denver should win. And remember, no matter if it’s by one point or 100, a win is a win is a win. 8-2.

Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 17

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 7-2: The Broncos are a horse at home, quite literally. With or without Brock Bowers , the Broncos should have Mendoza in a tough position at Mile High. The Raiders are feisty, but are they actually “good?" One thing about this team in the Payton era: the Broncos will play up or down to their competition at times, but they beat the opponents they should. The Broncos should win.

Pick: Broncos 30, Raiders 16

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 7-2: The Raiders' defense has a good pass rush, but it's bad against the run, so it's time for the Broncos to get it rolling on the ground . As for the Raiders' offense, the key will be for the Broncos to get the pressure on Mendoza. This is a game where the Broncos need to show they can put a team away in the second half. Here's hoping they do just that.

Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13

Pat Surtain II returns an interception 100 yards to the house. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 6-3: I want to predict a blowout at Mile High, but that's not who this Broncos team is. They're going to lean into conservative play, make the plays they need to have on offense, and beat the heck out of a rookie quarterback making his second career start. Denver is going to win, but I don't think it covers a double-digit spread.

Pick: Broncos 16, Raiders 10

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 5-4: After an eight-game losing streak, the Broncos have now won four straight against the Raiders. The Raiders have thrown Mendoza to the wolves, and the Broncos are salivating for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense is facing the easiest defensive schedule, and the Raiders have been among the NFL's worst . While I could see this being a big win for the home team, the Broncos have a bad habit of playing down to the Raiders' level, and that leads to another one-score game.

Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 20

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 5-4: The Broncos should have an easy outing against the Raiders, with Mendoza only two games into his career. The Raiders' defense has been abysmal over the last several weeks and coming off a bye, Nix will carve them up, dropping four total touchdowns. The Broncos win in a balanced offensive and defensive effort, looking the most convincing they have all season.



Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 10

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 4-5: Division games can be tricky, but Denver should win. In this one, the Broncos rattle Mendoza, and the newly paid Riley Moss gets a timely interception that leads to points. On offense, a running game keyed by Coleman gets rolling, and a mistake-free Nix leads to a 20-point margin of victory for Denver.

Pick: Broncos 37, Raiders 17

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!