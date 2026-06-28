Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Defensive End—One Injury Away

Defensive end is the only position at which the Denver Broncos are undergoing a significant change. One starter remains from 2025, but the Broncos allowed their other starter to walk in free agency.

The Broncos have some options to replace John Franklin-Myers, but as things currently stand, the second starter is still up in the air, with three players competing for the spot. As we continue breaking down the Broncos' position groups, let’s dig into the 3-4 defensive ends.

Starters

Zach Allen and ____

For now, the lone starter is Allen, who is one of the best big defensive ends in the NFL. He's a great pass rusher and a good run defender, and he works well with the Broncos' defensive front and scheme.

Denver got an extension done with Allen before the 2025 season , which is already looking like a steal with the direction defensive line contracts are going. There isn’t much of a question with the All-Pro, but who will start next to him, and can that player help draw attention away from Allen?

Backups

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malcolm Roach, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and Tyler Onyedim

Until a starter next to Allen is named, the rest are still in the backup group. Right now, the Broncos have Uwazurike as many people's favorite, but his play was worse on the left side than on the right, though he still had some flashes in 2025.

If Uwazurikie can improve the efficiency on that side of the line, he could be the starter, but he is also the biggest defensive lineman on the roster. He doesn’t exactly have the athleticism or agility to work as a 4i or 5-technique.

Roach has been D.J. Jones's backup at nose tackle for the past two years, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said during OTAs that Roach will factor into the JFM slot . Time will tell, but at least Roach is experienced.

The other two are Jones and Onyedim, both of whom are recent third-round draft picks. If Denver can figure out its six-man rotation, as it should, then both young players should see the field. Onyedim is a quality run defender, which is where Jones struggles, but Jones is the better pass rusher.

On paper, the Broncos' ideal starter may be the rookie on early downs, only to rotate with Jones on passing downs, though that doesn't appear to be what the coaches are thinking. Uwazurike can also rotate in and help cut into Allen's snap counts to keep him efficient and avoid tiring him out as the season goes on.

The Others

Matt Henningsen vs. the Arizona Cardinals. | Max Siker / IMAGO / Newscom World

Jordan Jackson and Matt Henningsen

The Broncos have two other defensive linemen in Jackson and Henningsen. Barring an injury, there isn’t a spot for either of them on the roster, even though both have been on the Broncos' 53-man squad over the past few years.

During their time on the field, it was clear they were outclassed and not ready to be out there. With little competition, Jackson and Henningsen will have ample opportunity to show their development and a good shot at making the practice squad.

Henningsen flashed during mandatory minicamp , but that was without the pads on and in a non-contact practice setting.

The Takeaway

The Broncos are four deep in this group, which is exactly what you want, but an injury or two could derail things. This is a position that could see a late addition or two, especially to compete with Jackson and Henningsen, and amp up the quality of depth behind Denver's top four players.

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