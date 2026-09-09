How Broncos Move On After Officially Ending Drew Sanders Tenure

The Drew Sanders era in Denver has drawn to a close.

On Tuesday, less than a week before their regular-season opener, the Denver Broncos released the star-crossed outside linebacker from their injured reserve list.

Sanders was originally waived at final cuts with an injury designation and reverted to IR after clearing waivers.

"It’s difficult because you watch the process, and the effort, and the calories, and the energy and the amount of time," head coach Sean Payton said on Aug. 31. "I know more than anyone, he was frustrated. So those are never easy because the make-up and the toughness, it really came down to just the injuries. That’s always difficult.”

A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders' stint in the Mile High City was repeatedly marred by injury — a torn Achilles the following year and a foot tendon issue in 2025, which limited him to only four appearances.

Sanders, who turns 26 in December, was also in the midst of re-converting to outside linebacker after a few failed tries inside.

“He’s someone that has that versatility,” Payton said in May. “The one thing when you watch him play, when it’s decisive and it’s really good... It can be frustrating when you have an injury and it sets you back just as you’re turning the corner. So I know he’s looking forward to this season.”

Rather than a chance at redemption (at least in Denver), Sanders instead ends his orange-and-blue career with 32 combined tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery ... and a whole lot of wasted potential.

Tough business, the NFL.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders (41) advances a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Effect of Sanders' Departure

Negligible at best. Even if he'd survived final cuts, Sanders was likely bound for the practice squad with the Broncos carrying five outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman.

Additionally, Denver has two developmental edge rushers on its practice squad, David Agoha and Johnny Walker Jr. There was no room for Sanders on the final team and arguably little space for him on the taxi squad.

Elliss is expected to start for Cooper against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, with the Chiefs on the league's Commissioner's Exempt list for an indefinite period.

"All these guys we feel like can play. We like the depth there," Broncos general manager George Paton said on Aug. 30. "We led the league in sacks the last two years, and these guys were all a part of that."

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