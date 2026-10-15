Why ESPN Put Broncos QB Bo Nix On Hot Seat — And Why He's Not

Considering the multitude of aggravating factors within the struggling Denver Broncos offense, the opinions on quarterback Bo Nix have varied wildly in recent days.

The discourse has turned to the long-term viability of Nix as Denver's franchise signal-caller, with ESPN's Bill Barnwell speculating that he could be on (some form of) the hot seat entering Week 6.

"Let's frame this one appropriately and be clear," Barnwell wrote in part on Thursday. "I don't think the Broncos are about to bench Nix for backup Jarrett Stidham, who hasn't been particularly impressive as a pro and didn't play well in last season's AFC title game loss to the Patriots while filling in for the injured starter. The hot seat here is more in the big picture, with Nix becoming eligible for a contract extension after the season and a decision on his fifth-year option in 2028 (at a projected $29.9 million) coming due next spring."

"The Broncos were hoping Nix would take a step forward after his great performance in the postseason and the addition of Waddle. If Nix doesn't get there, will the Broncos want to commit to him as their quarterback of the future on a second contract?"

Barnwell went on to allow that Nix's slump might be attributed to the ankle injury (and subsequent surgeries) he suffered in last season's Divisional Round win over the Bills. Nix currently ranks 29th in yards per attempt and 22nd in yards per dropback through five games.

The Broncos offense collectively ranks 30th in total yards, 26th in scoring, and 25th in passing and rushing as Nix has completed only 59.9% of his attempts for 942 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also largely been a non-factor on the ground, managing 35 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass for a touchdown to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Bo's Seat Remains Relatively Cool

Nix is the first one to tell you that he isn't performing up to standard. He's touched on potential confidence issues relating to turnovers and taking deep shots downfield. In many respects, he's the farthest iteration from what the fans saw in 2025.

But some perspective is warranted, too. The Broncos are 3-2, surviving a brutal schedule that begins to ease up in a few weeks. They'll get back rookie RB Jonah Coleman in Week 7 and WR Pat Bryant a bit thereafter following both players' stints on injured reserve.

Head coach Sean Payton recently took over control of play-calling, and the core talent level — Jaylen Waddle, Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins — is good enough to make hay with. After all, this is the same team just eight months removed from what should've been a Super Bowl appearance.

Most importantly, Nix still holds the trust of Payton, who hand-selected and developed him into his version of ideal. And that work isn't about to end now, abruptly, with the Broncos above .500 and very much in the early playoff picture.

“I think as coaches, like I said to him, ‘Man, you’re the guy we want here. Let’s go. You’ve done a ton of things well.' But I think there’s a lot that goes into that," Payton said after last Sunday's victory over the Chargers. "In that old TBS series 'The Bear', where they say 'just let it rip.' I want him to make sure that we can let it rip.”

Winning cures everything in this business. Beat the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a lot of this talk — magically — will evaporate into the ether.

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