Denver Broncos veteran running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't at practice on Tuesday .

We learned afterward from head coach Sean Payton that he had suspended Dobbins for one game due to "conduct detrimental" to the team. Shortly after Payton spoke, quarterback Bo Nix stepped up to the podium for his presser ahead of this Black Friday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two questions in, Nix was asked what his reaction was to hearing of Dobbins's suspension.

'Well, obviously, I have nothing to do with it, and so we'll just keep finding our way to figure out how to win games," Nix said. "Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with me."

Nix likely knows what's going on behind closed doors, but he's not going to break ranks with Payton and spill any beans or be unprofessional by opining publicly on a very sensitive topic. But Nix has always said good things about Dobbins, and since arriving in June of 2025 as a free-agent signing, the veteran back has contributed to a lot of winning.

Mum's the Word With PS2

Pat Surtain II walks off the field after a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Nix, it was Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II's turn at the podium. After being asked about this Steelers matchup, the obligatory Dobbins question followed.

"I ain't got nothing much to say about it," Surtain said. "It's a coach's decision at the end of the day."

It was exactly that, according to Payton: a "coach's decision." Dobbins will serve his one-game suspension, during which, he'll be on a suspended/reserve list, opening up a temorary roster spot.

It would appear that spot will be filled by fellow running back Tyler Badie, whom the Broncos designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday . Badie practiced in full and is poised to return to the field after suffering a thumb injury in the Broncos' Week 6 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Avoiding the Distraction

J.K. Dobbins and Bo Nix look on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We didn't learn anything from Payton, Nix, or Surtain about why Dobbins was suspended, but we can only assume that the running back's conduct has something to do with his dissatisfaction over his dwindling role on offense. Since rookie running back Jonah Coleman returned from IR in Week 7, Dobbins has set a new career low in snaps in each subsequent game, culminating in his one snap in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders .

Payton will have to strive to ensure this doesn't become a distraction that unfocuses his team. The Steelers are no joke, sitting at 6-4 and coming off back-to-back losses.

At home in front of the Pittsburgh faithful, the Steelers will be hungry to hand Payton and Nix just their fifth regular-season loss since Week 1 of the 2024 season. Payton is a veteran who's been a head coach for two decades, and he's had to deal with some monumental off-the-field distractions over the years, so if anyone knows how to nip things in the bud, it's him.

But it's still a risk. Dobbins is well-regarded in the Broncos' locker room, and has been a vocal leader since arriving two summers ago, even if he's not a team captain.

Nix was taught by his Oregon head coach — Dan Lanning — the art of avoiding the off-field-distraction trap. Nix may be a team captain, but he's only one voice in Denver's locker room.

"Yeah, it's a part of playing long seasons," Nix said on Tuesday. "You have to limit the distractions, starve the distractions and feed your focus. That's something Coach Lanning taught me a long time ago at Oregon. So for us, it's just about the next game and how we can win it."

Nix's off-field distractions this season have been cacophanous at times. National media types have always loved to criticize him, but following his rough day at the office against the Seahawks, there were actually calls for the Broncos to bench him, including from portions of the fan base and local media.

The noise reached a fever pitch entering Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was in that road game that Nix seemed to turn a corner in his recovery from a broken ankle, as he busted off a 62-yard touchdown run and passed for 200-plus yards.

Nix's confidence seemed to come flooding back after that long run, and he's been on the rise in every game since, outdueling Patrick Mahomes in Week 8, Bryce Young in Week 9, and Fernando Mendoza in Week 11.

Do you know what else coincided with Nix's sudden return to pre-injury form? The return of Coleman, who has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns in the four games since then.

The Takeaway

The momentum that Coleman has given this offense is not a train that Payton wants to stop any time soon. It's unfortunate that it's come at the expense of Dobbins's playing time, but he had six long weeks to help the Broncos produce an effective ground attack, and cement himself — an $8 million/year veteran — as the RB1.

Alas, Dobbins failed to do that, so Payton went looking for a spark from his rookie fourth-rounder. And Coleman has delivered that spark, oxygenating it to a point now where it's become a roaring blaze.

Here's to hoping the Broncos can avoid too many more questions on the Dobbins topic, so they can take care of business against one of the two plus-.500 opponents remaining on their schedule this season.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!