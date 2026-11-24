The Denver Broncos' offensive line flat-out dominated the Las Vegas Raiders en route to a 38-24 victory at Mile High . Jonah Coleman had a career day, finishing with 111 yards on 24 carries and three rushing touchdowns .

And it was efficient.

Coleman averaged 4.6 yards per carry, but his longest rush only went for 14 yards, and it came in the fourth quarter. Going back through the game logs, there were a bunch of plays for five to seven yards, and nearly everything went for a positive gain.

Coleman had a lot of room to operate, and he took advantage of it early and often.

Have a day, rookie. Let's dive into the tape.

First Quarter: 5:41 | 1st-&-10

Nice execution on the screen to open the 3rd drive. pic.twitter.com/0casjNNQ75 — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

Denver made it clear that Coleman would be a prominent part of the offensive game plan on its first drive, giving him three touches to open the game. He didn’t see the ball on the short field-goal drive on their second possession, but he was on the field for most of the game after that.

To open the Broncos' third drive, Sean Payton dialed up a screen to Coleman on the first play. This was executed perfectly, and it popped for seven yards to start the drive on the right foot.

Watch how left guard Matt Peart, center Luke Wattenberg, and right guard Quinn Meinerz set up the wall of blockers to open a nice lane for Coleman to burst through. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey seals the backside defender, and Coleman does the rest.

Well done.

First Quarter: 5:04 | 2nd-&-3

Great vision from Coleman here. Wattenburg gets beat quick, but Coleman sees the cutback and gets to the 2nd level. Watch Meinerz climb on this. pic.twitter.com/3My4BQhusM — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

On the next play, Denver runs inside zone, and Coleman picks up seven yards and a first down. Watch his vision on this play to hit the cutback lane at the point of attack, then slash upfield and finish with power.

Wattenburg gets beaten badly on this play, and Coleman has to break this back against the grain to avoid a negative play.

Check out the work that Meinerz and Peart do against the linebackers at the second level to keep the lane open. McGlinchey also does a great job of washing J.J. Pegues (#92) down the line of scrimmage from his 3-tech alignment. This is great execution up front.

First Quarter: 1:45 | 1st-&-10

This play shouldn't have even happened. McGlinchey false started and brought Crosby up field.



They let it go, though. Coleman for 9 on this one. pic.twitter.com/1aSrJ6Xg1f — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

This is a play that shouldn’t have even happened. McGlinchey gets away with a false start right before the snap, which actually worked out in the Broncos’ favor. His flinch drew Maxx Crosby upfield, opening a huge hole in the B-gap. The play was allowed to continue for some reason, and Coleman ripped off a nine-yard gain in the red zone.

Denver is running a draw on this play, and Wattenburg does a great job climbing the second level and picking off Quay Walker to seal the lane. Coleman hits this with authority while allowing Wattenberg time to get to the second level and clear more space.

This is an awesome showing of vision, patience, and lateral agility with a nasty cutback to finish the run. Denver would finish this drive with a Bo Nix touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman on a nifty red-zone design to open the second quarter.

Second Quarter: 10:38 | 2nd-&-Goal

Coleman's 1st TD of the game. Meinerz, Powers and Bolles blow this thing wide open. pic.twitter.com/jJREZmhqdM — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

On Denver’s next possession, the Broncos hit a flea-flicker to Marvin Mims Jr. to set the offense up inside the 1-yard line. Nix couldn’t sneak his way in on first down, so the Broncos asked Coleman to finish the job.

Denver runs power at the goal line, pulling Meinerz across the formation as a lead blocker. Denver rotated Powers in at left guard in the second quarter, and he and left tackle Garett Bolles dominated the point of attack on this play.

You can’t block it much better than this, opening up a nice lane for Coleman to plunge into the end zone and take a 17-point lead

Third Quarter: 0:24 | 1st-&-Goal

Coleman's 2nd TD. Powers and Peart dominating on IZ. Coleman runs through Walker for 6. pic.twitter.com/gVHHUzxF0v — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

Denver’s offense struggled on its next four possessions, and the defense allowed several explosive plays to open the door for the Raiders to tie the game in the third quarter. Denver answered with a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive of its own, capped off by Coleman’s second rushing touchdown of the game.

Watch Meinerz and Peart dominate at the point of attack on this inside zone play. Meinerz drives his defender into the end zone, and Peart is serving pancakes to the backside defensive tackle.

Wattenberg loses to Walker at the second level, but it doesn’t matter. Coleman runs directly through his chest, determined to finish in the painted grass.

Fourth Quarter: 11: 26 | 1st-&-10

Denver ran pin and pull a lot down the stretch. Meinerz was the lead on it, and it was effective to say the least. pic.twitter.com/0c1bUNqEJ7 — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

Coming off of a great defensive stop to force a turnover on downs, Denver went into four-minute mode and leaned into the run game.

The Broncos saw something on tape they knew they could exploit and spammed pin-and-pull run plays with Meinerz coming from right to left to seal off the edge. They ran this concept three times on this drive, with all three resulting in nice chunk gains.

This is the first one. Watch fullback Adam Prentice detonate Walker in the hole, with Meinerz sealing Nakobe Dean on the edge to open the lane. Courtland Sutton gets just enough of the cornerback, and Coleman hits it hard. Great execution up front, once again.

Fourt Quarter: 10:06 | 1st-&-10

Watch Meinerz on this. He has nobody to block for 5 yards after he turns the corner. This was Coleman's longest rush of the day, and it's in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/NZDkTW2b6l — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

A couple of plays later, the Broncos ran it again. This time, Meinerz has nobody to block when he turns the corner.

Tight end Nate Adkins comes in slice motion to pick off the linebacker while Trautman and Bolles double-team the defensive end on the pin-down block. Meinerz eventually lands on the safety five yards downfield, opening a cutback lane to the inside.

This is one of my favorite attributes of Coleman’s game. He gets skinny behind Trautman and Meinerz and slashes through the secondary, ripping off his longest rush of the day in a critical moment. His contact balance and power shine on this rep as well.

The Next Play

Coleman's 3rd TD. Pin and Pull. Jermod McCoy gets run over on this play. So does Nakobe Dean. pic.twitter.com/6Qx9Inkpcr — Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) November 23, 2026

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Run it again. Make them stop you.

This one is all on Coleman, who runs through Jermod McCoy like a freight train for his third score of the night. Meinerz buries Dean at the second level, Trautman and Bolles win the double team, and Sutton inserts to pick up the safety, leaving Coleman and McCoy one-on-one on the edge.

The Takeaway

Coleman’s career day should result in an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Putting three touchdowns on the board speaks for itself, but his consistency throughout the game was very noticeable.

Coleman is going to get the accolades for his performance, but this one is on the Broncos' offensive line. The unit was tremendous against the Raiders, opening up several lanes to get Coleman to the second level.

This was the most impressive outing for the Broncos' run game all season, and it’s a performance to build around.

There’s little doubt Coleman is this team's lead back. The Broncos need to keep feeding him the rock.

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