The Denver Broncos got it done against the Las Vegas Raiders on an emotional day that began with the news of the great Tom Jackson's passing .

The Broncos honored Jackson with a moment of silence and a video tribute during the game, and after beating the Raiders 38-24, head coach Sean Payton dedicated a game ball to the former Orange Crush leader's family.

It was a wild game, with the Broncos starting off relatively hot offensively, only to see Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders battle back with 17 unanswered points. The Broncos pulled away late in the third quarter, and padded their victory with additional points in the final frame.

As we sift through the aftermath of the Broncos' eighth win of the season, let's break down the team's biggest winners and losers in Week 11.

Winner: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman scores his third touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman has given this offense a real shot in the arm since returning from injured reserve in Week 7. Against the Raiders, he carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns, with four receptions for 18 yards.

Coleman not only snapped the Broncos' 19-game drought without an individual 100-yard rusher, but he became the team's first rookie to eclipse the century mark and rush for three touchdowns in a game since Clinton Portis did it in Week 15 of the 2002 season. Coleman wasn't even born yet (2003).

There's no question who the Broncos' RB1 is. And with Coleman as the tip of the spear, the Broncos' offense has finally begun to open up, and that continued in Week 11. The offense had to bail the defense out this time around, and it was largley due to Coleman's inspired day.

Loser: Troy Franklin | WR

Troy Franklin fails to bring in a deep ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin was targeted twice but failed to come down with either. The worst was a deep shot at the bottom of the second quarter.

Despite it being a perfect pass, Franklin struggled to track the ball over his shoulder, allowing it to doink ignominiously off his helmet to fall incomplete. That play came on a 3rd-&-10, and the Broncos needed it because Mendoza and the Raiders had suddenly put up 10 unanswered points.

Suffice it to say, some other receiver should be running those gotta-have-it deep routes moving forward.

Winner: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix calls the signals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix played well, though his receivers didn't do a great job of helping him out. The Broncos' offense was plagued with first-half drops, which contributed to several doomed possessions, and kept the door open for Mendoza.

Although Nix did finish with an intercepiton, it was on a hail mary to end the first half. It'll go down on his resume as a pick, but it's not as if he made a bad decision or throw. It was a prayer.

Nix led some impressive scoring drives, capitalizing on the space Coleman's rushing production provided. Nix went 19-of-35 as a passer, but at least three of those incompletions were drops, for 225 yards and a touchdown.

Nix had no problem challenging the Raiders vertically, but he really needs his receivers to do a better job of helping him out. Still, Nix had four explosive pass plays of 20-plus yards, illustrating his willingness to hunt with the football.

Nix is still undefeated against the Raiders (5-0), which is impressive on its face, but it's especially cool given that Denver had lost eight straight to its bitter division rival before he came to town. And lest you're inclined to pass over Nix to give Payton the credit, remember that in his first year as head coach (2023), he was swept by Josh McDaniels's Raiders.

Now, if we can just work on Nix's QB sneak game...

Loser: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle hangs his head after a dropped pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of drops, Waddle had a bad one on the Broncos' opening possession that would have not only extended the drive, but set the offense up with great field position. Waddle was also unable to connect with Nix on an end zone shot later on that, while maybe not technically a drop by the letter of the law, was a well-thrown pass that the veteran receiver has to be trusted to come down with.

Waddle made a few plays, but his inconsistent hands of late are becoming a genuine issue. He finished with three receptions on six targets for 61 yards, with a long of 24. His stat line could have been so much bigger.

Winner: Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boy oh boy did Engram need this day. He looked like a different player, running with power and tenacity after the catch. He kept making the first guy miss to pick up positive yardage.

Engram finished as the Broncos' most-targeted player, catching six of his eight targets for 74 yards to lead the team in receiving. If the Broncos can get production like this out of their veteran tight end down the stretch, good things await.

Loser: Vance Joseph | DC

Vance Joseph looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having two weeks to prepare for the Raiders and shore up his unit's leaky penchant for allowing the big play, Joseph's defense was exploited with multiple explosive plays at the hands of Klint Kubiak and Mendoza.

Nix and the offense handed the defense a 17-point first-half lead against a rookie quarterback making his second career start, but the Broncos allowed Mendoza to battle back into it and even tie the game in the third quarter.

The Broncos allowed a 68-yard touchdown reception to running back Ashton Jeanty on a well-timed wheel route, as well as a 46-yard carry as a runner. But wait, there's more... Denver allowed a 39-yard Mendoza strike to Tre Tucker, and a brutal 19-yard touchdown to third-string tight end Ian Thomas.

Fernando Mendoza throws his FIRST career passing TD 🔥



LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Kse8UFzJpd — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

It was disappointing, to say the least. The two thing you can't take away from Joseph's defense, though? The pass-rush pressure was consistent on Mendoza and once again, this defense came up big in the clutch — two hallmarks of Joseph's unit that have become a reliable calling card.

If Joseph doesn't figure out how to put a stop to these big plays, it won't bode well down the stretch and into the playoffs. The Broncos relinquished 370 total yards to the Raiders, and allowed them to score touchdowns on two of their three red-zone possessions.

Winner: Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

Ja'Quan McMillian returns an interception to the house. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just days after fellow cornerback Riley Moss inked his four-year, $67 million extension , McMillian sent a message to the Broncos front office that he, too, wants the bag. McMillian finished with eight tackles — the second-most on the team — and came up big in the clutch.

With the Broncos protecting a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, McMillian made a great acrobatic play to pick off Mendoza and return it 35 yards to the house to absolutely slam the door on on the Raiders. Speaking of hallmarks, that's certainly been one of McMillian's — the clutch-time play to completely change the game.

J-MAC COMING UP CLUTCH



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/cWEvkEdgVX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 23, 2026

McMillian did it earlier this season against the Seattle Seahawks, picking off Sam Darnold in overtime to set Nix and the offense up in field-goal range. And he did it in the divisional round of the playoffs last year, too, picking off Josh Allen in overtime.

It's a lot of salary-cap dollars to have tied up in the cornerback position, but this game only made it more clear: the Broncos need to get McMillian extended. But they're running out of time.

Winner: Jonathon Cooper | OLB

Jonathon Cooper bats down a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper was a consistent force on the edge, pressuring Mendoza throughout the game. It didn't matter whether the Raiders chipped or double-teamed him; Cooper found a way to break through and get to the quarterback.

Cooper finished with two sacks and a team-high eight pressures, while also chipping in four tackles. He also batted down a pass.

After spending the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner's exempt list, it would appear that he finally has his game legs beneath him again.

Winner(s): Sai'vion Jones & Dondrea Tillman | Special Teams

Dondrea Tillman looks on. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's rare to see one blocked punt in a game. They're exceedingly hard to get. Two in one game, though? Now that's rare.

It started with Jones blocking a punt in the first half. But Tillman got in on the action, too, later on. Credit to both players and a tip of the cap to special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Winner: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. catches a 36-yard pass on a flea-flicker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims is also in a contract year, and given that Denver didn't reach out to him about an extension during the bye , he needed to signal to the front office that he's just as deserving. But it's been a rough season for him in Year 4 thus far.

Against the Raiders, though, Mims had a nice 36-yard catch on a flea-flicker that came inches away from being a touchdown. He also had a nice 11-yard rush, showcasing his ability to make an impact on offense, as both a gadget weapon and a downfield receiver.

It's been an atypically slow season for Mims as a punt returner, too, but in his one attempt against the Raiders, he picked up 20 yards. It may not have been on the same blockbuster level as McMillian, but Mims's day was a big step in the right direction if he wants to earn an in-season extension.

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