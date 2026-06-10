Garett Bolles Explains How Important Jaylen Waddle is to Broncos' Destiny

Denver Broncos veteran left tackle Garett Bolles has played in the NFL long enough to know and recognize the key ingredients of a championship roster. The Broncos got close to the promised land last season, but there was one piece of the puzzle missing.

In an offseason that primarily saw the Broncos re-sign several key pieces on the roster, GM George Paton suddenly shifted, agreeing to a trade to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

It was a blockbuster deal that now has to help the Broncos deliver on their bona fide championship ambitions. The Waddle trade has been met with Bolles's wholehearted approval , who recently told NFL Network 's The Insiders that he views the explosive playmaker as the final piece of the puzzle.

"I mean, our team was just missing one piece, and we were missing that Jaylen Waddle," Bolles told The Insiders on the NFL Network. "We were missing that electrifying dude that could come across the middle, can get the deep ball, can have that speed around the edge when we hand it off to him when he comes in motion and all of the above. I mean, the dude is electrifying."

Waddle is known as a down-the-field difference-maker, but it's the polish and deception with which the 27-year-old former Alabama star runs his routes that has stood out to his new teammates. Waddle is fitting in with his new receiver teammates already.

Complementing the WR Room

Creating a unique blend within the wide receiving room is something Bolles believes will pay dividends in the long run. Furthermore, the All-Pro tackle likes the veteran chops the Broncos now have in the receiver room, particularly with Waddle and Courtland Sutton leading the way.

"And I know him and Courtland, which I've had a relationship with Courtland for so many years, and what he can do, and those two are just freaks of nature, man," Bolles told The Insiders. "I mean, it's going to be really hard for defenses to try to scheme us up when you have two electrifying receivers like that."

It goes beyond Sutton and Waddle, though, in Bolles's estimation. The Broncos have some depth now at wide receiver, with different types of weapons to attack opponents.

"And you got Marvin Mims [Jr.], you got Pat Bryant, and you talk about a receiver corps that's just humble and hungry and ready to rock and roll by two leaders in Courtland and Waddle," Bolles said. "So, I'm so excited he's part of our team."

Fighting Fire With Fire

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New York Jets. | Kim Hukari / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Everyone at Broncos HQ is aware of the difficulty of the 2026 schedule , especially the brutal start to the season. The Broncos will have to navigate those treacherous waters without getting a huge chunk blown out of their hull.

In theory, the Waddle addition should allow the Broncos to go toe-to-toe against several high-powered offenses on their 2026 schedule.

"He brings that juice. He brings a smile on his face every single day," Bolles said of Waddle. "And having him in the huddle is electrifying. We couldn't be more blessed to have a guy like that, a big-time playmaker for us, definitely, when we have this tough schedule coming up for us."

The Takeaway

Waddle should help open up the playbook for new offensive coordinator Davis Webb. Waddle is settling in as a Bronco and showing his new coaches and teammates that he's willing to put in the work and sacrifice for the betterment of the team.

The Broncos' decision to pursue the Waddle trade was driven by both his pure talent and his high-quality character, which have already shown up early in his time in Denver. The Broncos seem to be getting what they paid for, but the true acid test will come in the fall.

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