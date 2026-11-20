At one point, I didn't think it was likely that the Denver Broncos would extend cornerback Riley Moss. The 2023 third-round pick would have drawn interest — and a significant payday — if he had made it to the open market.

But the Broncos got a deal done on Thursday, keeping Moss in the fold for the next few seasons as he agreed to terms on a four-year, $67 million extension that runs through 2030.

It may take some time before we know more about the finer points, such as fully guaranteed money, injury-only guarantees, contract structure, and whether or not option bonuses or void years were utilized.

But let's consider a few things about what this contract extension means.

The Timing

Riley Moss lines up pre-snap. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

First, while the Broncos didn't get the deal done during the bye week, they actually got it done earlier in the season than the multiple extensions they finalized during last year's bye.

Last year, the Broncos' bye was in Week 12, while this season's was Week 10. Thus, general manager George Paton got a deal done with Moss a week earlier than the three extensions he inked last year.

It's another example of Paton's willingness to get deals done with players during the regular season, and he was right on schedule when it came to this extension for Moss.

Time will tell whether Paton gets any other players extended in the coming weeks, but if there are others the Broncos see as a priority to keep, they could still strike in the next few weeks.

Good Team Value

Riley Moss celebrates a pass break-up. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's important to note that the fourth-year cornerback could have made more money if he had hit the open market in 2027 free agency. Instead, Moss took a deal that, while still a considerable sum at $16.75 million per year, was less than he might have found elsewhere.

It shows that Moss wants to be with the Broncos. He likes the organization, the coaching staff, and his teammates. While he certainly wanted to be well-compensated, he showed that it wasn't just about the money.

Moss's deal pays him less in terms of average per-year salary than the Los Angeles Rams gave Jaylen Watson during the 2026 offseason. The flipside, though, is that Watson signed for three years while Moss signed for four.

Again, we should know more about Moss's contract details in the days to come, but it will be interesting to see how much he got in full and total guarantees. Watson got $26.5 million fully guaranteed and an additional $7.5 million in injury-only guarantees.

A four-year deal would allow the Broncos to put more fully guaranteed money into the deal. Thus, it wouldn't be a surprise if Moss got more guaranteed money than Watson and stood to earn more over the long term.

Keeping the Homegrown in the Fold

Riley Moss and Bo Nix shake hands pre-game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, the Broncos showed that they want to keep their homegrown players in the fold if they have proven themselves worthy of an extension. That means we can't rule out an extension for Ja'Quan MacMillian at some point.

Other teams might not have tried to keep a player like Moss around if they expected his free-agent market to be so strong. But the Broncos saw things differently and kept a player whom many people (myself included) expected to move on after 2026.

I'm happy to eat crow on this one. It's good to see the Broncos get a deal done with Moss and secure an important part of the defense for a few more seasons.

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