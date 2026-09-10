Broncos-Chiefs First Injury Report Reveals a Striking Week 1 Contrast

You know it's getting real when the first practice report drops ahead of the regular-season opener.

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football to kick off the season. The Broncos debut on primetime, although it's the last NFL game of Week 1, which just means fans have to wait an extra day.

But good things come to those who wait.

On Thursday, the first practice reports of Broncos-Chiefs dropped. Let's examine where things stand on the health front with both teams.

Broncos Practice Report

Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts to a big play vs. the Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Foot)

Analysis

The Broncos are healthy. Mims is on the injury report, but he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. Mims suffered a soft-tissue injury about a week into training camp that cost him a few weeks.

Mims recovered from that injury just as the Broncos' preseason finale rolled around, and the team decided to play him. A few snaps in, though, he suffered a bruised foot , which is the injury listed on the practice report, but he's been a full participant, so there should be no restrictions on his playing time in Kansas City.

Including Mims, all 53 players on the Broncos' active roster are healthy.

That could be an advantage. We know what it's like when the Broncos are on the wrong side of the injury report.

Not having quarterback Bo Nix, running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin (at times), and safety Brandon Jones in the AFC championship game this past January definitely took its toll on the outcome in Denver.

Fortunately, all the players I just mentioned are at 100%. The Broncos did have a rash of soft-tissue injuries during training camp , which was unusual. But the hope is that Denver's training staff and coaches got to the bottom of it.

“I was probably being… I don’t know, it was just a spur there that was troubling," Payton said of the summertime injuries on Wednesday. "Knock on wood, health-wise, we’ve been good, fortunate. That’ll be important, not only in this game, but as you head into the season, handling the workload."

It's the calm before the storm, and the Broncos are in great shape, but the Chiefs, as you'll see, can't quite say the same.

Chiefs Practice Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Jack Cochrane | LB (Knee)

Ashton Gillote | DE (Foot)

Patrick Mahomes | QB (Knee)

Rashee Rice | WR (Knee)

Trey Smith | OG (Hip)

L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Knee)

R Mason Thomas | DE (Hamstring)

Xavier Worthy | WR (Shoulder)

Did Not Participate

Chamarri Conner | DB (Knee)

Josh Simmons | OT (Back)

Analysis

The Chiefs have eight players recovering from injuries listed on the practice report who practiced in full on Thursday, including Mahomes. It's hard to say how much these respective injuries are still bothering a given player, but we know Mahomes is going to start on Monday night.

The two players who didn't participate in practice are both listed as starters on the Chiefs' depth chart. Conner is listed as one of the starting safeties alongside newcomer Alohi Gilman, while Simmons is Kansas City's left tackle.

Time will tell with Conner, but the signs already point to Simmons missing Monday night . If the Chiefs' starting left tackle can't go, it'll be undrafted rookie Khalil Benson starting as Mahomes's blindside protector.

Nik Bonitto is licking his chops.

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