Broncos' Injury Concerns Grow as Two More Key Players Surface

The Denver Broncos are gearing up for their Week 8 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs . If the Broncos are going to avenge their ugly 31-10 loss in the season opener, they’ll need a little luck on the health front.

Three starters were held out of Wednesday’s practice , but things changed on Thursday, with two of those players participating in a limited role. That’s the good news; the bad news is that two new names popped up on the injury report.

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s practice report.

Did Not Participate

Talanoa Hufanga | S (Ankle)

Limited

Zach Allen | DL (Hamstring)

Garett Bolles | OT (Hip)

RJ Harvey | RB (Knee)

Brandon Jones | S (Hamstring)

Jaylen Waddle | WR (Chest)

Full

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR | (Ankle)

Karene Reid | LB (Elbow)

Malcolm Roach | DL (Neck)

Patrick Surtain II | CB (Ankle)

Analysis

Brandon Jones lines up the defense. | Kevin Langley / Icon Sportswire / IMAGO

Harvey and Jones popping up on the injury report is concerning, especially after they were unlisted on Wednesday. Both were limited, though, so there’s no reason to fear for their Week 8 availability quite yet.

If Harvey is compromised this week, at least the Broncos have Jonah Coleman back. Coleman can pound the rock and doesn’t have to leave the field on third down because of his receiving and pass-protecting proficiency. Plus, J.K. Dobbins is more than capable of doing it all, too. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

With Hufanga still not participating in practice, it’s not looking great for him this week. Friday will be the ultimate decider, but that’s why the Broncos really need Jones to take it easy on his hamstring. The thought of going against Patrick Mahomes without either of your starting safeties is enough to make any team sweat a bit.

Devon Key is healthy, and Taylor Rapp has done well in playing starter snaps since Hufanga got hurt, but the Broncos would much rather have their starters against Kansas City, or at least one of them. Jones is midway through what has easily been his best as a Bronco since joining the team in 2024.

Meanwhile, it’s great to see Allen and Waddle progress to limited on Thursday after being held out of Wednesday’s session. Both starters went down late in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Hopefully, there’s enough time for them to heal up in time for this massive Chiefs game.

Surtain remains fully on pace to return to the field this week. And the timing couldn’t be better, given the importance of this game.

The Takeaway

If the Broncos beat the Chiefs at Mile High, they’ll take the lead in the AFC West. Dener’s road ahead is significantly easier than Kansas City’s.

The Broncos have a few toughies left on the schedule beyond Week 8, but the Chiefs still have to face the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots. With a win, the Broncos could have the chance to really pull away in their quest to defend their division crown and repeat as AFC West champions.

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