New Free-Agent Ranking Adds Urgency to Broncos' Riley Moss Extension

Riley Moss has become one of the NFL's preeminent No. 2 cornerbacks and one of the Denver Broncos' most important players .

Starting on the boundary opposite of Patrick Surtain II, Moss gets a lot of action from opposing quarterbacks. The ball often goes any direction except Surtain's, and opponents like to scheme up matchups against the other boundary corner, Moss.

However, Moss does a good job of making them pay for trying him. He doesn't have a ton of career interceptions, but it's not easy to complete a pass on the Broncos' No. 2 cornerback, as evidenced by the whopping 19 pass breakups he had last year (a career high).

Entering a contract year, Moss's future beyond the 2026 season is somewhat uncertain. However, if the Broncos don't extend him, Moss is in line to capitalize next spring, as illustrated by NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal listing him at No. 17 in its top 25 free agents for 2027.

"Look past the penalties last season and you'll see that Moss has developed into a plus starter at cornerback in Denver," Rosenthal wrote .

Broncos nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian also received votes, but not enough to make the top 25. Broncos wideout/returner Marvin Mims Jr. did not make the list or receive any votes.

Putting the Penalties Behind Him

Riley Moss celebrates a pass breakup in the end zone prematurely against the Giants as a flag rains down. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Moss was among the most penalized players in the NFL last year. Going into the Broncos' Week 12 bye, though, he resolved to use the extra time to get a handle on his technique and figure out how to stop some of his grabby tendencies that were drawing so much attention from the officials.

Moss joked about putting boxing gloves on his hands so that he couldn't grab. Whatever he did during the bye, though, it worked. The penalties went away down the stretch, though I have a sneaking suspicion that Surtain's defense of Moss on his podcast, jokingly saying that Moss was being racially profiled for being white, actually may have helped, too.

The trick is cutting out the penalties while still staying physical and aggressive in coverage.

"My parents have always told me that I like to learn the hard way, and that actually helps me in those situations," Moss said back in July. "Sometimes the officials are going to throw a flag because I’m being too aggressive, but even V.J. tells me to keep playing aggressively... I know I need to improve in that area this season, and it’s been a major focus during camp, but I’m still going to play aggressively. I’m not going to shy away from that."

Last season, Surtain missed three games with a pectoral injury, and the Broncos turned to Moss to play the No. 1 cornerback spot on the defensive left side of the field. The Broncos' defense marched on apace, with Moss holding down his responsibilities well while Surtain convalesced.

On a Mission

Entering this summer, Moss approached training camp like a man on a mission. He was one of the standouts of camp, alongside wide receiver Pat Bryant on the offensive side, and even picked off a pass in the first preseason game.

Riley Moss comes up with the INT 🔥



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IrkoSwqisK — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

Moss played hardly any snaps in the preseason, but the ones he did were impactful. In Game 2, Moss broke up Jordan Love's first pass of the night.

A few plays later, Moss injured his ribs after falling on a loose ball punched out by Surtain and did not return. Fortunately, head coach Sean Payton said post-game that it was a minor injury and that Moss would be fine. He returned to practice this week.

The Broncos should have their No. 2 cornerback in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will debut on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium under the primetime lights.

Moss Wants to Be Here

Riley Moss celebrates after the Broncos' historic comeback to beat the Giants in Week 7. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If Moss's summer proved anything, it's that he's trying to prove to the Broncos that he should be here long-term. Broncos GM George Paton has a tradition of extending key players between July and early September before the season starts, including three players during that window last year.

So far, though, Paton has yet to extend anyone this year. It could be that Denver wants to see if Moss can prove that his penalty problem really is a thing of the past, or it may be that the team doesn't plan to budget an extension for him.

Moss is projected to command north of $20 million per year if he hits the open market, and considering the money the Broncos already have tied up in Surtain, and the fact that they invested a first-round pick in Jahdae Barron a year ago, it's possible the team plans to let him go in 2027 and play for a compensatory draft pick.

Then again, Moss is a player the Broncos drafted in the third round in 2023 and developed into one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL. He's played a part in the Broncos' rapid turnaround, so I'd be surprised if they were to just let him walk.

Moss has clearly been motivated, but not because he's decided to put more pressure on himself by trying to earn an extension. I honestly think that's just how he's wired. He's a fiery cat.

"The biggest thing, starting this offseason, was deciding that I wasn’t going to put extra pressure on myself," Moss said during training camp. "It’s about taking things day by day, being where your feet are, competing, and improving at one thing every day. The rest will take care of itself. I trust that God has a plan for me...I trust Him, and that’s how I approach it."

If Moss isn't extended before the first game of the season, I predict the Broncos will get something done during their Week 10 bye . Last year, Paton extended three players during the bye, and I could see it happening again this year because it's not just Moss, but also McMillian and Mims, among others.

The Takeaway

It's awesome to see Moss getting some recognition. He's come a long way since earning a starting job in 2024, and he's had to persevere through so much adversity as a young pro, all of which has been intensified by the responsibility of playing opposite Surtain.

Moss is a special player. And he's homegrown, which is why I'll be shocked if the Broncos let him hit the bricks next spring. He has to be, low-key, the team's top free-agent priority.

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