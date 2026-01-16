Bo Nix Has a Chance to Make Big Playoff History vs. Bills

This is it. All the marbles, potentially, are on the table for the Denver Broncos.

Hosting their first playoff game in a decade, the Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday — the same team that ended their season a year ago. The Bills just won their first road playoff game in over 30 years, and Josh Allen is out to capitalize on his first postseason run without having to worry about going up against Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson.

The Broncos are out to prove that they're every inch the No. 1 seed by handling the Bills at Empower Field at Mile High and exacting some revenge for last year's 31-7 beatdown in the Wildcard Round.

Entering this Divisional Round playoff game, several Broncos have records or milestones within reach. And the team has some interesting milestones on the table.

Let's examine what to watch for on Saturday, relative to the Broncos' history books.

11th AFC Championship Game Appearance at Stake

The Broncos need a win over the Bills to clinch their 11th all-time AFC Championship Game berth. The Broncos have advanced to the Super Bowl in eight of the 10 Title Game appearances they've made. Winning would also give Denver 24 playoff wins all-time, tying the Los Angeles Rams for the seventh-most postseason wins since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

A victory on Saturday would give the Broncos their 10th Divisional Round win, which would tie the Las Vegas Raiders and Rams for the fifth-most wins in that round since the AFL-NFL merger. How's that for some history?

Bo Nix Aiming for Year 2 Playoff Club

Nix needs a win to become just the 22nd quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to the conference championship game within his first two seasons. If he defeats the Bills, Nix would join Tim Tebow as the only drafted Broncos quarterbacks to win a playoff game.

Not many teams have won the Super Bowl with a second-year starting quarterback, but the Broncos went up against such a team in the 2005 (game played January 2006) AFC Championship Game, losing at home to Ben Roethlisberger and the upstart Pittsburgh Steelers, who went on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Courtland Sutton Needs at Least 75 Yards

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sutton needs 75 receiving yards to become just the sixth player in team history to record at least 75 yards in back-to-back postseason games. He had five receptions on nine targets for exactly 75 yards in last year's Wildcard loss in Buffalo.

Troy Franklin Could Join Back-to-Back Club

Franklin needs one receiving touchdown to become just the fifth player in team history to record a receiving score in back-to-back postseason games. He caught a 43-yard bomb from Nix in last year's Wildcard loss, as the Broncos scored on their opening possession but never sniffed the end zone again in that game.

Both Nix and Franklin were rookies then. They're significantly more battled-tested entering this Divisional Round rematch with the Bills.

