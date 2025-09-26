Bo Nix Opens Up on the Effect of Sean Payton’s Super Bowl Comments
During training camp, Sean Payton set the Denver Broncos stratosphere ablaze with his "Super Bowl" comments. The Broncos' head coach also put some scrutiny on Bo Nix by stating that he sees him as a "top four or five" quarterback within the next couple of seasons.
That's a lot of pressure to put on the shoulders of a second-year quarterback, let alone a guy whom many around the NFL landscape predicted might have a sophomore slump. Nix was historic as a rookie, rewriting the Broncos' record books and setting some NFL marks, too.
However, Nix hasn't looked like the same quarterback who led the Broncos to 10 wins and a playoff berth last year. He looks less settled and a little antsy, like a guy who's pressing. Maybe like a guy who's working under the unseen forces of even elite expectations.
On Thursday, Nix held court with local press at Broncos HQ, and he was asked whether Payton's training camp comments have added an inordinate amount of pressure on his young shoulders.
“I don’t think so. I think it’s better than him talking about how tough of a season it’s going to be because we don’t have it," Nix said of Payton's remarks. "So, I’d rather have the confidence going in and have the full season to play and just get to go out there and play it out than have a coach that doesn’t really have confidence in us.”
A Coach's Confidence Goes a Long Way
Payton clearly has confidence in Nix, even when others outside the building are increasingly losing their belief in the young quarterback. One month ago, Nix was viewed hands-down as this team's franchise quarterback, and while that's still the majority opinion within Broncos Country, more than a few fans and some media have expressed misgivings and have even advocated on social media for Jarrett Stidham to supplant him.
Anyone with passing football intelligence knows that Payton isn't going to replace Nix with Stidham. Payton has been nothing but supportive, complimentary, and even defensive of Nix. The kid appreciates the confidence of his veteran coach.
“Well, I love it. That’s the name of the game," Nix said. "You just keep making the next play. You keep throwing it. You don’t want to be afraid of failure, don’t want to be afraid of missing. You just go out there and shoot the shot, and we’ll hit them.”
Resisting the Urge to Over-Coach
That's one of the dangers of hyper-scrutinizing one bad game from a young quarterback; it could lead to overthinking things. Instead of three misses deep down the field in Week 3, the last thing the Broncos want to see is Nix pressing even further, and those misfires infecting other games down the road.
Quarterbacks and cornerbacks must cultivate a short memory. Lingering too long on a mistake removes a player from the present moment, and when that happens, calamity awaits.
“I’m going to miss several throws in the future and probably going to miss a few deep ones," Nix said on Thursday. "Just got to keep going.”
Payton is well aware of that line he has to walk as he coaches and shepherds Nix through his early NFL learning curve. Nix has traditionally been a very accurate quarterback; it's one of the traits that attracted Payton to him as a prospect. But Nix is also savvy with off-platform throws and very productive when the play breaks down.
“There are times I’m sure when we sit and watch the tape. One of the things that is a gift is his off-schedule throws," Payton said. "You just want to be careful how much you tell him. Then I think part of it is when you settle into certain plays, there’s a rhythm to the mechanics, whether it’s three, five (step drop), or play action."
The Takeaway
The bottom line is, Payton knows that Nix missed on a few throws last week. But overall, his public comments continue to be supportive of the player.
Payton was weaned in the Bill Parcells School of Football Psychology. When it's time to motivate a player, Payton knows whether to use criticism and pressure versus support and praise. Right now, it seems as if Nix needs that support from his coach to dig out of this early hole.
"Overall, I think it’s coming out well," Payton said. "The key is one of his great strengths is he doesn’t take a lot of sacks. He’s quick through a progression. I think you’ll start seeing that.”