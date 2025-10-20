Bo Nix Makes Striking Admission After Broncos Storm Back to Beat Giants
Against the New York Giants on Sunday, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix orchestrated a Mile High Miracle, putting 33 points on the board, including four touchdowns, in the Broncos' historic 33-32 win over the Giants.
It was the sixth fourth-quarter comeback of Nix's career, tying him with Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield for the most since the start of the 2024 season when Bo entered the league.
“We just saved all our good ones for the fourth quarter, and they worked. We just kept running them, and we found some momentum," Nix said post-game. "Our defense found some momentum, found some stops, got a huge turnover, and all of a sudden, we got some life back."
Nix would finish the game 27-of-50 for 279 yards and two touchdowns, with two rushing scores. He now has seven career rushing touchdowns, which ties him with Jake Plummer for the third-most in Broncos history behind only John Elway (33) and Tim Tebow (12).
In the fourth quarter, Nix went 16-of-25 for 174 yards, while rushing for 46 yards. And, again, let's not forget the four total touchdowns.
A Striking Admission
Now, none of this mentions how bad the Broncos' offense was for the first three quarters. Nix's receivers let him down early, with at least five drops that I counted.
The Giants were pitching a shutout and it was getting very late in the game. It was looking so bleak, that Nix even began thinking about what he would say at the podium post-game.
“I was thinking about how I was going to answer questions if we got shut out. It’s not where you want to be," Nix said.
It was a monumental obstacle to overcome vs. the Giants, but the Broncos had been in a similar situation before, and quite recently. In Week 5, Nix orchestrated his fifth fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Nix and his teammates been there before and answered the bell. Sunday vs. the Giants would be no different.
"At some point, I knew we’ve done it before in the fourth quarter. We know at some point we are going to go ahead and score," Nix said. "It may be too late and we may not score enough, but at some point, we are going to do it. We did. We had a good drive there at the end of the third [quarter] and scored quickly in the fourth. It’s almost like once we scored and got the two-point conversion we knew how to play all of a sudden. It was just—I don’t have many answers—but we just kept fighting.”
The Turning Point
Linebacker Justin Strnad's interception late in the fourth quarter was the true turning point. It gave the Broncos not only the possession, but a shorter field for Nix.
“[It was] unbelievable, I forgot about it," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said post-game. "Yeah, that was two-fold. It was a turnover, but it also put us—it’s like a double whammy. You get the ball and then you get it there. That probably was the difference in winning and losing the game.”
Payton got his 184th career win as a head coach, leapfrogging Mike McCarthy for the 13th-most all-time. Sunday's win over the Giants was Payton's 300th game as a head coach, and it ended up being one of the most memorable Broncos victories of the 21st century.
Mile High Magic
The Broncos conjured some Mile High Magic with the Super Bowl 50 alumni in attendance. The spirit of Demaryius Thomas was also there, as he was inducted into the Ring of Fame at halftime in an emotional ceremony.
The 2025 Broncos did right by the Super Bowl 50 team, giving them an unlikely win in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the big game. The Broncos' win over the Giants puts them at 5-2 for the season, their best start since 2016.
And with the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Broncos are now in sole possession of the first place in the AFC West. There's still much to clean up, as Payton himself admitted post-game, but when the Broncos finally put it all together, this team is going to be a true force to be reckoned with.