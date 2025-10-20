3 Unbelievable Takeaways from Broncos' Historic Win Over Giants
‘Mile High Magic’ has officially returned to Denver, after fans were treated to a thrilling Week 7 contest that saw a furious fourth-quarter rally by the ‘Orange and Blue.’
After trailing 19-0 in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos devised a miraculous comeback, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter, the most by any NFL team that had previously been shut out in the first three quarters of action.
The 5-2 Broncos beat the 2-5 New York Giants 33-32, furthering their four-game winning streak as Denver remains undefeated at home, undefeated in the month of October, and undefeated against rookie quarterbacks.
The team’s thrilling homecoming win was delivered on the same day that Super Bowl 50 champion and late-receiver Demaryius Thomas was posthumously inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame. The befitting honor was celebrated during alumni weekend, where over 170 former players were welcomed for the largest Broncos alumni reunion in team history.
For Denver, the win propels them to the top of the division with a one-game lead over the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers and 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs.
Although this game could’ve easily gone in the Giants’ favor, it’s important to give credit where credit is due as the Broncos continue to find ways to win games and surge to the top of the league with a winning record.
Let’s get into three spectacular takeaways from another thrilling Broncos victory.
Signature Win for Nix: Wheels Make Deals
Broncos quarterback Bo Nix couldn’t have played a more bizarre football game than what we witnessed on Sunday. The second-year team captain led an anemic passing offense that endured six punts and one turnover on downs before ever scoring their first set of points in the fourth quarter of action.
Nix would eventually find receiver Troy Franklin on a two-yard touchdown pass just one minute into the fourth quarter, sparking a franchise record for fourth quarter points scored as the Broncos quarterback also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Courtland Sutton just one play later.
While some rolled their eyes at what should’ve been garbage time points for a team that was dominated by New York through most of the game, Nix heated up and led his Denver offense across the finish line. Despite going 27-for-50 for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, it was Nix’s elite level of athleticism on the ground and competitiveness that allowed him to put the game on his shoulders.
Nix averaged 9.6 yards per carry with 48 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, proving to Broncos Country why he’s the undeniable, franchise quarterback that this fan base has so desperately been waiting for.
Despite some fans leaving the contest early due to New York’s stranglehold on Denver, Nix earned 218 total yards, four total touchdowns, and overcame a 19-point deficit to lead the Broncos to their third home win.
It’s so blatantly clear that when Nix’s handcuffs are removed from a playcalling perspective, the Broncos offense is not only able to move the football but can score points in dramatic fashion, no matter the odds.
It makes one wonder how good this offense could be if they started out like they finish in the fourth quarter. Perhaps that’s something Nix can get through to his head coach.
Justin Strnad Bails Out Linebackers During Dre Greenlaw’s Debut
After missing six games due to a quad injury, prized defensive free agent addition and linebacker Dre Greenlaw made his Broncos debut against the Giants on Sunday.
He was previously activated off injured reserve and was on a specific snap count for his first regular-season game in Vance Joseph’s top-ranked defense, splitting time with fellow linebacker Justin Strnad.
Greenlaw’s presence was a welcome addition, specifically in run defense, as Denver limited Giants running back Cam Skattebo to a 3.8-yard per carry average with 60 yards rushing, despite allowing a 31-yard rushing touchdown to New York’s Tyrone Tracy. He’d finish the game with one tackle and five assists as the veteran defender found his sea legs in Denver’s stingy defense.
But it was Strnad whose presence ultimately provided a defensive spark for the Broncos down 26-16 with just under five minutes left. Strnad was able to nab a critical interception from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, which fueled and sustained the momentous Broncos, who had all the game’s energy on their sideline. The lone turnover of the game proved timely for Denver’s comeback rally as the fifth-year veteran has been a consistent playmaker in the wake of Greenlaw’s absence.
Strnad recorded two tackles, two assists, one quarterback hit, and one pass deflection in Denver’s comeback win, proving to be a valuable asset when the chips are down. Suddenly, the Broncos find themselves with a unique problem at inside linebacker as they’ll be tasked with the reallocation of defensive snaps between their prized new addition and old faithful.
Sean Payton Ought to Ditch the Script and Improvise
Broncos offensive play caller Sean Payton’s bipolar offense has been well-documented since the beginning of the season. Some have called for the veteran coach to ditch his famous play script that dictates specific play calls to begin during the initial sequence of games, while others have overreacted and called for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to call the plays.
The fact of the matter is, the offense is called solely under the supervision of Payton, who’ll continue to wear the headset and give Nix the plays so long as he’s the head coach in Denver.
But how should Broncos Country digest this current offense, which was 4-for-13 on third down and didn’t show up until the fourth quarter? Surely this team can’t survive most games by waiting to be productive until the final moments in the fourth quarter.
Despite earning 25 first downs, the Broncos’ run game was never consistent or productive, gaining a total of 142 yards rushing in the entire contest. Despite JK Dobbins averaging 5.8 yards per carry, Payton was hellbent on forcing Nix to throw the football during predictable and ineffective pass plays throughout three quarters of action.
It almost feels as if Payton’s play-calling strengths are revealed as the game progresses, while getting a feel for an offensive attack seems to escape him in the early phases of action. Another bad habit that continues to fester remains with penalties as the Broncos, who were called for a whopping 12 flags, forfeited 127 yards.
Sometimes we’re all guilty of paralysis by analysis and getting in our own heads. At this point, I’m completely convinced that Payton gets in his own way when it comes to calling the perfect play when the Broncos offense initially takes the field.
Instead, I’d encourage someone on the roster, the coaching staff, or in the building to challenge the Broncos veteran head coach to be the best version of himself. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel; sometimes keeping it simple is enough to win games and keep guys believing in themselves and the team.