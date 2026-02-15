Broncos' 2025 Draft Class Receives Curious Grade & Ranking

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is expected to receive a contract renewal in the near future, but NFL.com still believes the jury is out on his most recent draft class.

When a sixth-round punter from Australia becomes the team's most decorated pick, it makes the 2025 draft class look like a mixed bag at best. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice gave punter Jeremy Crawshaw his flowers for landing on the PFWA All-Rookie Team , while ranking the Broncos' 2025 rookie class at No. 23 with an overall grade of C+.

"RJ Harvey made the biggest impact with a team-high 12 touchdowns. Pressed into the starting lineup by J.K. Dobbins’ foot injury in mid-November, Harvey didn’t exactly take the reins and run with them, finishing the season with a yards-per-carry mark of just 3.7. But he demonstrated playmaking ability, particularly in the passing game, and he should be a valuable piece in Denver’s backfield moving forward," Filice wrote.

"Pat Bryant built a nice rapport with Bo Nix, providing consistent WR3 production behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin in the back half of the season. The jury’s still out on Jahdae Barron, as the first-round pick mostly served as a rotational cover man in Denver’s loaded defense."

Draft Class Analysis

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Considering that Paton spent a second-round pick on Harvey and then a third-rounder on Bryant, one might think that both positions would be trending up. While both showed plenty of promise, with Harvey emerging as a touchdown machine as a rookie, the upcoming free agency period will likely see the Broncos spend significantly to improve both positions.

Harvey offered consistent availability and dynamic impact at times, which bodes well for the future. If Dobbins had stayed healthy, perhaps Harvey would have flourished even more down the stretch.

On the other hand, Bryant suffered through a pair of consecutive concussions before succumbing to a hamstring injury in the playoffs, but head coach Sean Payton clearly loves his overall game. Bryant could develop into a consistent player who stays on the field due to his blocking skills, so the overall value for a third-round pick will likely stand the test of time.

The long-term viability of Paton's draft haul will hinge on building the defensive depth in Sai'vion Jones (Round 3) and Que Robinson (Round 4). Both will get the time to develop in Vance Joseph's stacked defense.

Barron did contribute on defense as a rookie. The cornerback was especially handy during the three-game stretch the Broncos had without Patrick Surtain II, but some fans still wonder if the team erred by taking Barron in Round 1 instead of another offensive weapon.

The Broncos also drafted former basketball player Caleb Lohner in the seventh round, but finding some fresh blood at the tight end spot might end up being a top priority for the 2026 draft.

Paton's crop of 2025 draft picks, with the exception of Crawshaw, didn't seem to have enough in the tank during the stretch run. It's common for players to hit the "rookie wall" in mid-December, though.

Like any draft class, some of these young Broncos could prove themselves to be slow burners, but we know for sure that the team has its punter for the foreseeable future.