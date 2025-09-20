Broncos Announce Pair of Roster Moves in Wake of Dre Greenlaw to IR
The Denver Broncos face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. It's the Broncos' first AFC West tilt of the season, and the third straight for the Chargers.
Ahead of Week 3, the Broncos announced that fullback Adam Prentice and linebacker Garrett Wallow have been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been placed on injured reserve.
Prentice is in his fifth year and is on his second stint with the Broncos. He originally entered the NFL as a college free agent out of South Carolina with the Broncos in 2021.
Prentice would go on to spend a chunk of time with the New Orleans Saints, including in 2021 when Sean Payton was still the head coach. When Michael Burton suffered his injury earlier this summer, the Broncos brought Prentice back.
With tight end Nate Adkins back to full health, eyes will stay on Prentice to see if he sticks on the practice squad. The Broncos have already elevated Prentice twice, so the team will be required to either sign him to the 53-man roster or waive him.
He'd have to pass through waivers unclaimed before the Broncos could re-sign him to the practice squad. Prentice played nine offensive snaps last week.
Garrett Wallow
As for Wallow, he's a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker in his fourth NFL season. He's appeared in 35 games with five starts.
On Saturday, the Broncos placed Greenlaw on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the next four games. Wallow, a young veteran, could be asked to step in and play in the event that any injury befalls starters Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton.
The Broncos also have undrafted rookie linebacker Karene Reid on the 53-man roster. Reid and Wallow will be the depth linebackers vs. the Chargers.
On the practice squad, the Broncos have linebackers Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner, as well as Wallow. I would have expected Bailey to get the Week 3 call-up instead of Wallow, but the team also has the option of actually signing him to the 53-man roster.
That would give them Bailey and Wallow available on gameday. Bailey was elevated in Week 1 from the practice squad, so he's got one left before he'd have to be exposed to the waiver wire.
That would, of course, also depend on the Broncos' inactives decisions. But with Greenlaw out for the foreseeable future, Bailey is their next most-experienced linebacker in Vance Joseph's scheme.
Originally a Houston Texans fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Wallow has 36 career tackles (22 solo) and one pass break-up, as well as six tackles on special teams. This is the second straight week that he's been a practice-squad elevation. He played 15 special teams snaps last week, and none on defense.