3 Concerning Takeaways from Broncos' 13-11 Win Over Jets
On the heels of a 13-11 victory over the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos are on a three-game win streak that includes consecutive road victories over the last two weeks. On Sunday, the now 4-2 Broncos survived their international matchup against the 0-6 Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Week 6’s 'trap' game was ugly, sloppy, and frustrating for fans to watch, as the Broncos' offense scored a season-low 13 points after being projected to steamroll the winless Jets. Despite missing an opportunity to blow out their opponent with high-scoring plays and offensive highlights, the Broncos' defense proved why it's the most dangerous unit in the league, recording nine sacks vs. the Jets, giving them 15 quarterback takedowns over the past two games.
Although there were many uneasy and nerve-wracking plays that could’ve very well resulted in a loss, Denver gets to enjoy a flight back to the Mile High City as a winning football team that’s undefeated in October. Ugly wins still count in the standings, and should never be apologized for, especially in the only professional sport in the world that features unpredictable parity on a weekly basis.
What did we learn from the Broncos' fourth win of the season? Let’s mull over three concerning takeaways.
Pass-Rushing Posse Saves the Broncos’ Bacon
Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver’s offense saved the day, but in Week 6's too-close-for-comfort contest, it was the defense that knocked out the opponent for the win. Vance Joseph’s unit produced nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss, and refused to surrender a single touchdown against Justin Fields and the Jets.
Denver swarmed to the football and played very aggressively against a hapless New York offense that could only average 1.4 yards per play with 82 total yards. Fields, who was under relentless pressure, could only record 45 passing yards after going 9-of-17, managing just 31 rushing yards against a Broncos defense that limited the Jets to just two conversions on 15 third-down attempts.
Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper led Denver’s pass-rushing posse with two sacks, and seven teammates would join him in getting to Fields. Eight different Broncos registered at least a half-sack vs. the Jets.
Not to mention the fact that Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II completely shut down the AFC’s leading receiver in Garrett Wilson, who was limited to just three receptions for 13 yards with a long gain of seven yards. Former Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds led New York in receiving with just three receptions for 25 yards. Riley Moss, Brandon Jones, and Talanoa Hufunga exhibited discipline, adaptability, and elite coverage throughout the entire contest.
It's fitting that on the 10th anniversary season of the vaunted ‘No Fly Zone’ defense that won Super Bowl 50, the 2025 Broncos squad continues to follow its predecessor’s winning formula. Defense wins championships, and apparently, close trap games, too.
Payton’s Offense: Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
It took until late in the first quarter for the Broncos' offense to score its first touchdown, a wide-open 16-yard pass from Bo Nix to tight end Nate Adkins. As it would turn out, that would be the only time a Broncos player crossed the goal line, as Denver was forced to rely on three field goals to win a close game against a winless opponent.
The Broncos' offense also surrendered an inexcusable two points to the Jets, courtesy of a safety, after team captain and right guard Quinn Meinerz was flagged for a holding penalty enforced in Denver’s end zone late in the third quarter. Furthering the offense’s issues, left guard Matt Peart earned three flags in the first half alone and never found his footing in his first start in relief of the injured Ben Powers.
Nix struggled in Denver’s maligned passing attack, going 19-of-30 for 174 yards and one touchdown. He was able to connect with seven separate receivers, including tight end Evan Engram, who led all pass catchers with five receptions for 42 yards, but the Broncos' offense continued to stall and was 5-of-15 (33%) on third downs.
In the fourth quarter against the Eagles last week, Nix went 9-of-10 for 126 passing yards and a touchdown, and put points on the board with all three drives. Against the Jets, the Broncos refused to run the football, picking up just three of their 12 first downs on the ground, logging 78 total rushing yards in the game. J.K. Dobbins was limited to 2.9 yards per carry with 40 yards, while Nix had the longest run of the day at 11 yards.
Payton’s play-calling failed to garner much of a rhythm. It certainly looked nothing like the confident, productive offense that was supposed to move the chains and dazzle all of London. Instead, Broncos Country is left to ponder whether Payton's offense took a step backward or if this boring and ineffectual output can be chalked up to international outliers.
Broncos Show Maturation Amid Jets' 'Trappings'
The Broncos now know what it feels like to play on both sides of the proverbial NFL ‘trap game’ over the past two weeks. Remember, not many people thought the Broncos could defeat the reigning World Champions last week, who were, at the time, unbeaten, especially on the road in Philly.
But that’s exactly what Denver did in Week 5, and it may have inadvertently broken something within the Eagles, who lost their second-straight game this season last Thursday against the 2-4 New York Giants.
In Week 6, the Broncos were supposed to blow out and embarrass the Jets, but instead, the game came down to the final minute, proving to be a close contest throughout all four quarters. So why would I suggest that the Broncos showed maturation in a contest they should’ve won by a significant margin?
Because it’s important for the Broncos to remember where they came from and where they’ve been. Just a few short weeks ago, the Broncos were on a two-game losing streak, the result of back-to-back last-second field goals courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.
This could’ve easily been another one of those devastating losses, but the fact of the matter is, the Broncos kept fighting. There are many lessons to be learned from this two-week road trip, but the biggest takeaway from the last three victories is that the Broncos are now battle-tested.
Denver is winning the football games in which it's favored and expected to win, while also suggesting that this team can contend with the best the NFL has to offer as unsuspecting underdogs.
It’d behoove the Broncos to lean on their unifying experience as a team, and beware of overlooking another New York opponent with its sights set on earning an upset win in Denver.