Announcers Revealed for Broncos-Bills Divisional Matchup

The Denver Broncos are rested and ready to host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The No. 1 seed Broncos are looking to exact some revenge on the No. 6 seed Bills, after last year's 31-7 routing in the Wildcard Round in Upstate New York ended their season.

Kickoff is at 2:30 pm MDT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on CBS (channel 4 in Denver). Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play guy, with Tony Romo as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sideline.

As always, Broncos-Bills will be broadcast on local radio by KOA (850 AM/94.1 FM). The 'Voice of the Broncos' — Dave Logan — will handle play-by-play duties with Rick Lewis as color commentary and Susie Wargin on the sideline.

Payton Wants a Raucous Stadium

Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants to capitalize on every element of the team's home-field advantage, which certainly includes the 5,280-foot altitude, but also the passionate and enthusiastic presence of the Mile High Faithful. Payton wants to see and hear a raucous crowd at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday because it can greatly affect the Buffalo Bills and, thus, the game.

However, Payton has a specific request for the timing of Broncos Country's screams and roars at the stadium. When the Bills enter the offensive huddle, Payton wants the stadium to absolutely roar.

“I think—I keep saying this—for years we were conditioned to raise the noise level when they break the huddle. The noise level needs to be loudest when they enter the huddle," Payton said on Tuesday.

Broncos Country doesn't need to yell and holler for 120 snaps. No, just half of the snaps — anytime the Bills' offense is on the field.

"No, I just need it for half the snaps in the game," Payton clarified. "So say 65 snaps of 10 seconds. That’s a huge advantage.”

Nix Relishes Being at Home This Time Around

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high-fives fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback Bo Nix fully expects Empower Field at Mile High to be rocking.

“I expect it to be extremely loud. I expect it to be a great environment," Nix said on Tuesday. "Similar to what it’s been recently of the past several home games, but something tells me it’ll be kicked up a notch just because it’s got ‘playoffs’ on it.”

This will be Nix's second-ever playoff game as a pro. His first experience was brutal and took place on the road at the Bills' house.

The Broncos have an 8-1 home record this season, so Nix knows how much more advantageous that will be for him and his teammates compared to being on the road in the playoffs. This time, Josh Allen has to deal with a hostile environment on the road, a short-week turnaround, and three separate injuries.

“I think it’s a lot better. I think everybody would say they’d rather be at home in this situation," Nix said. "Last year was a tough environment, tough road experience. Good for us to get, good for a young person like me to go gain that experience [in my] first year... It’s nice for that challenge to be on the other side. Being able to use verbal cadence, being able to talk, being able to communicate is going to better for us at home.”

PS2: It's Do or Die

This will also be Patrick Surtain II's first career home playoff game. He was extremely dejected by the result of last year's playoff game vs. the Bills.

This time around, Surtain has assured fans that the Broncos won't be treating this like just another game. The full magnitude of this single-elimination throwdown is being fully embraced, but Surtain and his teammates are being conscious of not letting the stakes knock them off their game.

“It’s not another game, it’s playoff football and do or die," Surtain said on Tuesday. "But you don’t want to get too caught up in the moment and just play your game because once you get too caught up, that’s when the nerves start to take over, and you get a little antsy. I always preach to go out there and have fun and be the best version of yourself.”

As Payton likes to say, there's a fine line between a groove and a rut. Football is a game of inches.

In the playoffs, the margin for error will be razor-thin, and to Surtain's point, the Broncos will be walking the line between being intense and poised.

Nance and Romo drew the Broncos for several matchups during the regular season. Romo has his critics , certainly, but hopefully, CBS' broadcast tandem can help add some insight and intrigue to the Broncos' biggest game in a decade.

