Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix went public for the first time since suffering a season-ending ankle fracture in last week's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nix shared a heartfelt, reflective post, expressing gratitude to a supportive fanbase and confidence that his team will move forward without its leader.

"The last few days have been hard to put into words," Nix wrote. "What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it."

"I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next."

"Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me. God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We’re not finished, as a matter of fact we’re just getting started. We’re just going to keep climbing higher. Go Broncos."

#Broncos QB Bo Nix shares update after undergoing surgery to repair his ankle fracture pic.twitter.com/Qb6OgjMWNV — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 21, 2026

Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle toward the tail end of Denver's 33-30 overtime conquest of the Bills, a game in which he accounted for three touchdowns while leading the club in rushing yards.

He underwent corrective surgery in Alabama on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the postseason, Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously announced.

A recent rumor circulating throughout social media claimed that Nix might have a chance to return for the Super Bowl. That rumor officially can now be put to rest.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Starters Returning to Action?

On Wednesday, the Broncos announced that starting center Luke Wattenberg, who hasn't played since Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, has been designated to return from injured reserve. Wattenberg was out on the practice field as the team began full-scale prepwork for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

So, too, was running back J.K. Dobbins, who technically remains on IR with no indication he'll actually play versus New England. Dobbins has been sidelined since Week 10 with a foot injury that was originally thought to be season-ending.

“I won’t comment on that," Payton told reporters.