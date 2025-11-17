Broncos Bury Chiefs With Complementary Execution Across All 3 Phases
The Denver Broncos came away with easily their biggest win of the season on Sunday, finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-19.
Against the Chiefs, the Broncos may have played their best game of the season in all three phases of the game. While it wasn't perfect (150 yards in penalties isn't a good thing), the Broncos executed on the majority of plays and never lost their focus.
Let's take a look at how things came together for the Broncos in each phase of the game.
Defense Comes Up Big Often
The Broncos' defense not only had to face Patrick Mahomes, but it also had to deal with a quality offensive line that has done a good job of limiting pressure. But while the Broncos' defense didn't win every matchup, it won more often than not.
Broncos' cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan was the biggest standout, as he got two sacks on nickel blitzes, the first on a likely Hail Mary attempt to close out the first half, and the second to end the Chiefs' final offensive drive of the game.
McMillian also picked off a pass in the red zone. He made a strong case for staying with the Broncos in the long term.
Tight end Travis Kelce got going in the third quarter for the Chiefs and scored a touchdown in the fourth after Talanoa Hufanga missed a tackle, but the Broncos limited his impact for much of the game. The Broncos did especially well on the Chiefs' final drive, in which Hufanga bounced back from his mistake to break up a pass to Kelce on first down, and Brandon Jones followed suit with good coverage on second down for an incompletion.
Along with McMillan's interception to stop a Chiefs drive, the Broncos' defense forced four punts and held Kansas City to field goals on two other drives. The Broncos gave up just one big play and made the Chiefs earn their drives for the most part.
The Chiefs' offense is arguably one of the better units in the NFL. That the Broncos held the Chiefs to their second-lowest scoring output of the season (the Philadelphia Eagles held them to 17 in Week Two) is a testament to how well the defense played overall and why it's been so key to the team's success.
Offense Comes Through When Needed
You aren't going to beat a team like the Chiefs without playing well on offense. Again, it wasn't a perfect day offensively for the Broncos, but they made the plays when they needed them and kept drives going.
Bo Nix bounced back from a bad game against the Las Vegas Raiders and played well against a good Chiefs defense. He completed 24-of-37 passes for 295 yards. Nix had a handful of mistakes, but he looked more poised Sunday and did a better job handling defensive pressure.
Broncos' rookie wideout Pat Bryant had his best game of the year with five catches for 82 yards. He had two key catches on the Broncos' first drive of the third quarter that netted a touchdown run from running back Jaleel McLaughlin.
Wide receiver Troy Franklin had his issues in the first half, but he settled down and played well in the second. He had a key catch on the Broncos' first drive of the third quarter, a ball he caught in stride for a 35-yard gain. More importantly, he caught a 32-yard pass on the final drive of the game that set up the game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz.
The Broncos' running game didn't do much, but RJ Harvey and McLaughlin had good runs at the right time. And McLaughlin's teammates had his back when they pushed the pile to lead to his third-quarter touchdown.
It might not have been the best offensive outing for the Broncos this season, but it was a good showing against a good defense.
Special Teams Comes Up Big
The biggest story of the day might be special teams. Throughout the season, Denver's special teams play has been frustrating, and some may have wondered whether Darren Rizzi should keep his job as special teams coordinator.
Give Rizzi credit, though, because he had the special teams prepared well for this week's game.
For starters, Marvin Mims Jr. showed how important he is to the punt return game. His first punt return went for 70 yards and might have resulted in a touchdown were it not for the Chiefs' Christian Rolland-Wallace making the tackle. Then, in the fourth quarter, Mims returned a punt 24 yards to the Broncos' 45-yard line, which helped set up a 54-yard field goal by Lutz.
Speaking of Lutz, he was perfect on all five field goal attempts, including the game winner. Unlike nearly a year ago when the Chiefs blocked a game-winning field goal attempt, Lutz's final kick was perfect and untouched.
And when it came to punting and coverage, the Broncos were fantastic. Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 52.72 yards per punt on four attempts, including a booming kick when he had a Chiefs player closing in on him for an attempted block.
As for the Chiefs, they never started on offense with the ball past their own 30-yard line. That's a testament to the Broncos' coverage units, which allowed the team to win the field-position battle.
It was key reason why the Broncos came away with the win. To see the Broncos' special teams come up big is great. Here's hoping this play continues.
The Takeaway
When a team excels in all three phases of the game, it gives them a chance to beat quality opponents. The Broncos getting it done in all three phases says a lot, particularly against the defending AFC champion Chiefs, who've also won the division for the past nine years.
The Broncos are now 9-2 heading into the bye week, have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (who lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars), and have pushed the Chiefs' backs further against the wall when it comes to their playoff chances.
Sunday's win now gives the Broncos a 70.6% chance of winning the AFC West. More importantly, the Broncos now have a 98.4% chance of making the playoffs. But winning the division is likely the one that matters most to Broncos fans.
Sean Payton and his players now get a week off to heal up. Then comes a six-game stretch that will feature some quality opponents. But if Sunday's win over the Chiefs is any indication, the Broncos should be more than ready for what's to come.