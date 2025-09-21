Broncos Coaches Lay Out Threat Posed by Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Heading into Week 2, the Denver Broncos' defense was expected to handle what Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones would throw at them. Instead, Jones went 23-of-34 for 316 yards and a touchdown, an eye-opening statistical display that was a gut punch to the Broncos.
Jones also navigated the pocket particularly well, negating the Broncos' much-heralded pass rush. He was sacked only once.
Heading into a crucial Week 3 divisional matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert presents an even more dangerous threat to the Broncos. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has faced Herbert enough times to know that his big arm and mobility can cause plenty of damage.
“He’s a special athlete. He’s playing at a high level right now. He’s probably the MVP right now after two games," Joseph said on Thursday. "He is accurate. He’s obviously a big man, so he can see over the pressure. He’s escaping on major downs, second-and-long, and third downs, keeps drives alive."
Joseph laid out the Herbert challenge. Now, how do the Broncos overcome it?
"How we rush this guy is going to be key. How we cover the receiving targets and make him throw the ball is also going to be key," Joseph said of Herbert. "It’s a combination of rush and coverage to contain this quarterback. It’s a run first offense. The balancing act between stopping the run and defending the pass is going to be critical.”
The Harbaugh Factor
Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows how Herbert is even more comfortable and knowledgeable within the Jim Harbaugh system. It's a scheme that uses heavy doses of the run to set up Herbert's arm talent to thrive, giving the Broncos' coaching staff a whole lot to think about ahead of Sunday at So-Fi.
“They’re very efficient on first down. They do a great job with their run game plan. They’ll be in heavy groupings," Payton said of the Chargers. "They’ll give you gap schemes. They’ll give you zone schemes. The play action that comes off of those runs is difficult. Then they’re very efficient in their drop-back game. So two weeks in—and then again, this is last year as well—but you can see the confidence that they’re playing with and the receivers and the quarterback all being on the same page. The timing has been real impressive.”
What's really worrying is that where Jones excelled last week, Herbert does almost every time he puts on a helmet and a pair of shoulder pads. Having another off-day could put the Broncos in a 1-2 hole, and if they fall at SoFi Stadium, it will have been against two AFC opponents that will be challenging them for a playoff spot.
Consequently, Payton understands the domino effect these big divisional games can set off later on down the line.
“Division games are important because if you’re able to win one, then your division opponent loses one," Payton said on Friday. "I can’t do the analytics or the math, but ultimately it’s an AFC opponent. It’s our first opportunity to play a division team and a team that’s playing well."
All told, Herbert will get his, but the Broncos need to make sure they get back off the canvas this time around when the Chargers land a blow.