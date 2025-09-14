Broncos at Colts | Week 2: How to Watch & Stream
The Denver Broncos entered the 2025 season intent on starting faster. In each of Sean Payton's first two years as head coach, the Broncos opened the season 0-2.
Payton has already snapped that streak by winning in Week 1. But now the Broncos have the chance to completely invert that mark and start the season 2-0, which would be a massive boon to their playoff outlook.
However, a seemingly resurgent Indianapolis Colts squad stands in the way. Led by new quarterback Daniel Jones, the Colts are coming off a very impressive season-opening victory.
Jones led the Colts to scores on all seven of their offensive possessions. That seemingly unstoppable force is about to collide with the proverbial immovable object, as the Broncos' elite defense heads to Lucas Oil Stadium.
We want to make sure you catch all the action. We've already dropped our official MHH predictions and keys to victory, so here's how to ensure you can catch Broncos-Colts, whether live on television or streaming.
Broncos at Colts
Television
- Date/Time: Sunday, September 14 at 4:05 EST
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
- Television: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan Analyst: Trent Green Sideline: Melanie Collins
Stream Live Local
- NFL+ (Local/Subscription required)
Stream Live Out of Market
- NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTubeTV (requires subscription)
NFL Game Guide
If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods. A very handy tool via the NFL.
Radio
- Channel: KOA (850 AM/94.1 FM)
- Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
MHH Social Media: Follow for Live Updates & Post-Game Reaction
You can stay plugged into live coverage of Broncos-Colts and join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook. While you're at it, don't forget to subscribe to MHH on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts, of which there will be a reaction episode immediately following the final gun of Broncos-Titans.
Angle to Watch: Bo Nix | Will He Bounce Back?
Nix got off to a rocky start last week, going 25-of-40 for 176 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions and a lost fumble. It was one of the worst quarterback performances of Week 1, based on the box score and the eye test.
However, we know that Nix can be and is better than that. Whether it was nerves or the rust falling off in chunks, we didn't see the same cool, calm, and collected quarterback who led the Broncos to 10 wins and a playoff berth last year.
Payton wised up and committed to the running game in the second half, which seemed to settle Nix down last week. If the Broncos are going to beat a better-than-expected Colts team, Payton will again need to stick to a consistent ground attack and Nix will have to turn in a mistake-free performance.
Suffice it to say, Broncos Country will sleep a lot easier if Nix simply doesn't turn the ball over. Even if he doesn't put up 'Star Wars' numbers, at least protect the football.
Recommended Articles
Fortunately, two hallmarks of Nix's game are his low propensity for turnovers and a penchant for avoiding the sack. Let's hope we see a return to form in Week 2 vs. a tough Colts secondary.