Two New Players Pop Up on Broncos' First Injury Report of Week 5
The Denver Broncos enter Week 5 relatively healthy and poised to possibly get two defenders back from injured reserve. After vanquishing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, the Broncos were back in the building to prepare for taking on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Our first practice report of the week is more of an estimation, as the Broncos didn't actually practice, but it revealed a couple of new injuries, including one offensive player in concussion protocol. Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) were listed as 'full participants,' while wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hip/ankle) was 'limited.'
The two new injuries come in the form of rush linebacker Jonah Elliss, who would have been limited with a rib injury, and tight end Nate Adkins, who would not have practiced. Adkins is dealing with a concussion.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos are being cautious on a short week, opting to skip on-field practices on Wednesday. The team will surely practice on Thursday, as the Broncos will want to be as prepared as possible for the Eagles.
Marvelous Mims
Mims was listed as questionable ahead of Week 4, but he ultimately played, and he played well, finding the end zone. However, it would seem he also picked up an ankle injury vs. the Bengals, so that will be a situation to monitor this week.
Elliss has been a tremendous boost to the Broncos' defense in relief of Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper on the edge. Ellis had a bone-headed penalty in Week 4, but otherwise, he's been a revelation thus far.
Adkins is coming off his second game back from injury. It's unfortunate that he's already banged up again. He'll have to pass through the NFL's concussion protocol and be cleared by an independent doctor before he can return to the field.
Concussions are serious business, so that clouds Adkins' availability for Sunday in Philly. He's the Broncos' best blocking tight end, and they're going to need to run the ball to have any success against the defending World Champions on the road.
Here's to a speedy recovery for all these Broncos players on the first practice report of Week 5.
The Broncos currently rank third in the AFC West behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. The Eagles will be a tough nut to crack, but the season is still young, and the Broncos love playing the underdog.
Any given Sunday, etc...