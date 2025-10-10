Broncos at Jets | Week 6: How to Watch & Stream
The Denver Broncos are across the pond to cross swords with the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Broncos went straight from Philadelphia to London, and have been acclimating to their new football environs all week.
The Broncos sit at 3-2, with the Jets at 0-5. It would be easy for the Broncos to overlook this opponent, but the Jets are desperate, which means they could also be dangerous.
It's an early start for the average American Broncos fan, so there will be no sleeping in on Sunday if you want to catch the game live. How does Broncos Country make sure to watch or listen?
Here's everything you need to know to catch Broncos-Jets.
National Television: NFL Network
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 12 at 7:30 a.m. MDT
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
- Television: NFL Network
- Play-by-Play: Rich Eisen Analyst: Kurt Warner Sideline: Sarah Walsh
Local Television: Denver7
Stream Live Locala: NFL+
If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods.
Stream Live Out of Market
- NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTubeTV (requires subscription)
Local Radio
- Channel: KOA | 850 AM/94.1 FM
- Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin
National Radio
- Channel: Westwood One
- Play-by-Play: Oliver Wilson Analyst: Erik Coleman
MHH Social Media: Follow for Live Updates & Post-Game Reaction
Angle to Watch: 'Caging' Justin Fields
The Broncos went into last week's upset over the Philadelphia Eagles with the goal of "caging" quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the NFL's most potent dual-threats. The Broncos did just that, and they'll need to duplicate the production this week against Jets quarterback Justin Fields.
“I thought last week, we asked those guys to kind of rush together and kind of cage the quarterback. As a whole, we did that," Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday. "That takes unselfish guys. We have great pass rushers that play with speed and play with counters. We asked them to rush together, and we did it. It worked out for five sacks. That part is hard to achieve in this league."
Fields has already rushed for 204 yards and the Jets rank third in the NFL, averaging 144.4 yards per game on the ground. Breece Hall is a threat the Broncos must neutralize, and if the front seven can again keep a mobile quarterback locked in the pocket, it could lead to some takeaways.
That's the one thing that has eluded this Broncos defense thus far: takeaways. Perhaps the flood-gates swing wide-open on Sunday in London. But that starts with stopping the run, and punching at the ball, as the Jets have seven fumbles this season — the most in the NFL.