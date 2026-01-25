Five Offensive Matchups That Will Define Broncos-Patriots

The Denver Broncos got the wind knocked out of them after their 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills by learning that Bo Nix had suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Nix led the Broncos to the AFC championship game , and he will definitely be missed.

The Broncos' QB1 mantle now passes to Jarrett Stidham in this huge conference title game.

The Broncos have prepared for their toughest game of the season without Nix, with the New England Patriots coming to town. Nix's absence puts more pressure on everyone else to step up their game, especially those in these critical matchups.

Let's dive into five matchups that will decide Broncos-Patriots.

Stidham vs. DC Zak Kuhr

For those unaware, Kuhr is the Patriots' linebackers coach and their interim defensive play-caller since defensive coordinator Terrell Williams had to step away in September due to battling prostate cancer. Since Kuhr took over play-calling, the Patritos have gotten more aggressive with their pressure packages. They've blitzed more in the playoffs than their regular-season average.

This is a challenging task for Stidham to step into, because the Patriots' defense can be hard to read pre-snap with the amount of disguises they use. The Broncos will only go as far as the quarterback can carry them, so Stidham is the most crucial player for this game.

Stidham vs. Kuhr will be one of the defining matchups of the AFC title game.

WR Courtland Sutton vs. CB Carlton Davis III

To make things easier for Stidham, the Broncos need Sutton to have a big game, and Davis is a good matchup for Sutton. Davis was tied for the most penalized player in the NFL during the regular season with 13 total penalties, nine for defensive pass interference and three for defensive holding.

Among wide receivers, Sutton drew the 12th-most defensive pass interference calls. That has always been a part of his game.

Sutton's size and physicality make things difficult for cornerbacks, so the Broncos should look to force this matchup and attack Davis. Even without the penalty vulnerability, Sutton has the favorable matchup over Davis.

Davis was limited in two of the Patriots' three practices this week with a concussion, but he participated in full on Thursday. He's expected to play .

Broncos' OTs vs. OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots have a solid rotation of versatile pass rushers, which helps them throw a bunch of different looks, but Chaisson and Harold Landry are their top two edge rushers. The duo had 68 and 50 total pressures, respectively, and can be tough to handle for offensive tackles. However, Landry has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Bolles has been stellar all season long, while McGlinchey has been inconsistent at best. Denver will need both of them to rise to the occasion, because while Stidham has good mobility, Nix’s ability to avoid sacks and extend plays is significantly better and could be missed dearly if the offensive tackles struggle.

Denver got a slight reprieve on Landry, but Bolles and McGlinchey are still needed vs. Chaisson and the Patriots' other pass rushers, who have stepped up and played well when on the field, either for injury or as part of their rotation.

Broncos' OGs vs. DTs Christian Barmore & Milton Williams

Speaking of pressure, the Patriots' pressure is built from the inside out, with Barmore and Williams forcing extra attention. The Broncos need left guard Ben Powers and All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz to hold their own without diverting extra attention inside, because that's what the Patriots want. New England then throws confusing looks at the tackles in one-on-one situations.

Pass protection has never been Powers' strong suit, so the pressure is on him. Adding to the concern is Meinerz's struggles here over the past few games. Denver will also need them protect and to help get a run game going to take the pressure off Stidham.

WR Marvin Mims, Jr. vs. CB Marcus Jones

The Broncos are beat up at wide receiver. Pat Bryant is expected to pass through concussion protocol, but Franklin is officially questionable.

With or without them, Mims can be an explosive playmaker for the Broncos' offense, and that's something they need more of, especially with the change at quarterback.

Jones is a dangerous corner, but he has a boom-or-bust element to his game. Stidham and Mims will have to be careful of explosive defensive plays from Jones, but there will be opportunities for Mims to capitalize with some downfield strikes.

