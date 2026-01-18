Broncos Player Grades From Brutal Playoff Win Over Bills

The Denver Broncos pulled off the win against the Buffalo Bills, despite so many doubting their ability to get it done. It was a close, physical game that came down to a Wil Lutz game-winning field goal in overtime.

There was a lot that went right for the Broncos in this game, especially on defense, where they generated five takeaways. But a lot went wrong, especially on defense, where they allowed a 10-for-14 conversion rate on third down, six scoring drives, and didn't force a single punt.

Offensively, the Broncos were hampered by execution errors and questionable play-calling, especially in the second half. They managed to do enough to overcome their issues and lead the Broncos to win, but it came at a high cost, with Bo Nix being lost for the remainder of the playoffs with a broken ankle.

On that somber not, let's remember the Broncos did win this game and will advance to the AFC Championship Game. So, let’s get into the Divisional Round grades.

MVPs

Offense: Garett Bolles | LT | Grade: 82.4

Bolles got credited with giving up two pressures, which is a solid game, but he may have had his best game as a run blocker this year. The Broncos' lack of success running the ball wasn't Bolles' fault. With what meager yardage the Broncos were able to pick up on the ground, Bolles was a big reason.

Defense: Malcolm Roach | NT | Grade: 80.2

Roach was a force in the middle for the Broncos' defense and did a good job clogging lanes as a run defender. Much like with Bolles, the Broncos' run defense issues were not at Roach's feet, as he did his part and stepped up big as a pass rusher.

Quarterback

Bo Nix | Grade: 74.3

Nix broke his ankle late in the overtime period on a play that shouldn’t have happened, as the game should’ve already been over after D.J. Jones was held in the end zone , though no flag was thrown. Nix played a good game, and now Jarrett Stidham and the rest of the team have to pick up the slack and keep winning for Nix.

The Positive

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB | Grade: 79.3

Yes, it was an interception by McMillian, and the discourse around it doesn’t hold up, as possession has to be maintained through the ground, and Brandin Cooks wasn't able to do so. That said, even without that play, McMillian played an excellent game for the Broncos and still would’ve been one of the highest graded defenders.

Zach Allen | DL | Grade: 79.1

The Broncos' run defense has issues, and I will get to the main culprits shortly, but Allen wasn’t one of them. He was handling his responsibilities, but when the guys behind the defensive line falter, it can lead to a bad day against the run. Allen also led the team with eight pressures.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 78.6

There was a lot of concern with Bonitto going against Buffalo's Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, but Bonitto won with good consistency as a pass rusher. He also forced two fumbles, with one of them coming from chasing Josh Allen down from behind.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR | Grade: 75.8

When the Broncos needed a play, it was Mims who stepped up, and that's great because they didn’t have many other options with Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin getting hurt early in the game. Mims continues to show he can be used as a weapon on offense, not just in a gadget role.

Ben Powers | LG | Grade: 67.2

The left side of the line wasn’t an issue, unlike in the season finale. Powers played a good game, credited with one pressure given up, and he did well as a run blocker. He is a solid starting guard who should remain with Denver for the 2026 season, despite being arguably overpaid.

RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 63.6

Harvey can be overly patient as a runner, and his play as a ball-carrier was poor against the Bills. However, his play as a receiver, adding five catches for 49 yards and doing a good job as a blocker, lifted his grade from below 50 to what it is.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Negative

January 17, 2026: Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) celebrates a fumble recovery in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 27.6

There is a serious issue with Cooper's lack of discipline in his rush lanes, and the Bills exploited it. They attacked Cooper in the running game by getting him to set hard inside, and took advantage of his aggressiveness as a rusher to hit some dump-offs behind him.

Justin Strnad | ILB | Grade: 38.2

Strnad had a good season, but this was an atrocious game from him. He was consistently out of position and hitting the wrong lanes as a run defender. While the defensive line did its job, Strnad failed to capitalize on it.

Talanoa Hufanga | S | Grade: 37.9

Talking about being out of position, Hufanga had some issues getting caught looking in coverage, and his downhill play was rough, as he was consistently hitting the wrong lane. Maybe the Bills saw something on tape and used it to their advantage, but whatever the case may be, Hufanga had a rough game, even with some splash plays and hits.

Evan Engram | TE | Grade: 43.1

The fact that Engram doesn’t work as a blocker hurts the Broncos' offense because he can't change the math. It was a rough game for Engram, where he looked old and slow out there with his route running and struggled to make himself a target.

Alex Forsyth | C | Grade: 48.4

Forsyth had played well up to this game, and it wasn’t exactly a bad game. There were some wins for him, but he had a few more losses before he ultimately left the game with an injury.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR | Grade: 52.7

The dropped touchdown on Denver's opening possession hurt, and it was a play likely designed for Bryant, but there is no excuse for Humphrey dropping that perfect pass. However, Humphrey put in a solid game and made up for it with a touchdown catch later on in the game.

Other Noteworthy Grades

January 17, 2026: Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) battles Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

D.J. Jones | NT | Grade: 76.8

The Bills were holding Jones left and right, including, again, in the end zone in overtime, which should’ve ended the game with a safety before Nix got hurt. Despite the consistent holding, Jones was impactful as a run defender, creating openings for others to make plays, and it's not his fault they didn't take advantage.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL | Grade: 73.9

Almost everyone on the Broncos' defensive line played a good game, including Uwazurike. He showed up as a run defender, making a couple of big stops, and provided energy, allowing the Broncos to keep their rotation strong on the unit.

Mike McGlinchey | RT | Grade: 59.8

The Bills made a targeted effort to attack the right side of the line by sending extra pressure and creating confusion with simulated pressure. Despite that, McGlinchey allowed no pressure, but he did have a rough go of it as a run blocker.

Quinn Meinerz | RG | Grade: 53.5

The same applies to Meinerz as to McGlinchey, though Meinerz did give up one pressure. It's more concerning how much Meinerz struggled as a run blocker, including getting beaten a couple of times for blown-up run plays.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Playoff Coverage