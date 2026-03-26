Report: Broncos Hold Pre-Draft Meeting with Rutgers QB

The Denver Broncos held a virtual pre-draft meeting with former Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, The DNVR's Zac Stevens reported Thursday, noting that the interview was led by new Broncos QBs coach Logan Kilgore.

Kaliakmanis (6-2, 216) began his collegiate career at Minnesota before playing his final two seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Altogether, he completed 55.8% of his passes for 8,604 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions — good for a cumulative 128.3 rating. He added eight rushing scores across 48 appearances (42 starts).

"After a full off-season with the program, his numbers and the Knights’ passing offense in general took another leap forward," On The Banks reported last October. "In the 2025 season, Kaliakmanis recorded 3,124 total passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2 percent. His passing yards total this season are good for the fourth most in school history."

"After a full off-season with the program, his numbers and the Knights’ passing offense in general took another leap forward. In the 2025 season, Kaliakmanis recorded 3,124 total passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2 percent. His passing yards total this season are good for the fourth most in school history."

Kaliakmanis is the first QB prospect to meet with the Broncos in the run-up to next month's 2026 NFL Draft. Among those who spoke with the club are Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, Washington running back Jonah Coleman, and Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Where He Would Fit In

From a macro view, the Broncos appear perfectly content at quarterback heading into next season. That's because they're (currently) returning the exact same troika — Bo Nix as the starter, Jarrett Stidham as the backup, and third-stringer Sam Ehlinger, who inked a one-year, $2 million extension earlier this month.

Obviously, nothing personnel-related will knock Nix from atop the depth chart, and Stidham is well-entrenched as QB2. There could, however, be an opening for Ehlinger's role, provided Denver brings in competition this spring or summer.

Enter Kaliakmanis, whom head coach Sean Payton would be interested in molding under new offensive coordinator Davis Webb, in a way not dissimilar to the team's former QB fliers on Zach Wilson and Ben DiNucci.

Payton is always looking for a gunslinger with some athletic upside. Kaliakmanis — a projected late-round pick or undrafted free agent — certainly fits the bill.