Report: Broncos Hold 'Private Meeting' with Safety Prospect

The Denver Broncos recently held a "private meeting" with former Maryland safety Jalen Huskey in the run-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, league analyst Ryan Fowler reported Thursday.

Denver is also hosting Southern Methodist safety Ahmaad Moses on a virtual interview Thursday, per Fowler.

Huskey began his collegiate career at Bowling Green and ended it as a three-year starter, including his final two seasons with the Terrapins. Combined, he totaled 113 solo tackles, 11 interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries across 45 games.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defender projects as an "average backup or special-teamer," according to his NFL Media scouting profile.

"Three-year starting split-field safety with adequate size but deficient speed," draft guru Lance Zierlein wrote. "Huskey piled up interceptions, showing his ball skills and instincts. However, he’s slow to accelerate from transitions and lacks quality make-up speed, so receivers can get open and stay open when he’s forced to match them. He’s not a thumper but does his job near the line of scrimmage as a run defender. Huskey’s ball production and willingness in run support will be counter-balanced by his lack of speed/short-area quickness in coverage. A back-end roster spot could be his ceiling."

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs with the ball against Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Projected Fit in Denver

Although the Broncos would be in no rush to draft Huskey, a likely late-rounder or undrafted free agent, it's clearly an underrated area of focus — even after the team added former Cincinnati Bengals safety/special-teams ace Tycen Anderson in March.

Denver is set at one starting spot with Talanoa Hufanga, but his partner-in-crime, Brandon Jones, is coming off a season-ending injury and entering a contract year. The club also lost former top reserve S P.J. Locke to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Currently behind Hufanga and Jones on the offseason depth chart are the likes of Anderson, JL Skinner, and All-Pro special-teamer Devon Key. In other words, this is a sneaky need for the Broncos to satisfy with at least one of their seven draft selections.

And Huskey may be the right man for the choice.

“He's a guy that has corner skill set while playing in deep part of the field, which allows us a lot more versatility because he can play man coverage,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said in 2025. “He can cover slots, he can cover tight ends, and that adds value to our defense when you have a safety that has that ability to match up the way Jalen allows us to.”