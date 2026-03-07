The Denver Broncos have begun making decisions as NFL free agency approaches. The Broncos plan to tender one restricted free agent , three exclusive rights free agents , and they re-signed offensive lineman Alex Palczewski to a two-year deal .

One restricted free agent who won't be getting tendered is tight end Lucas Krull. This comes as no surprise to anyone paying attention, as even the lowest-valued tender would pay Krull way more than he's worth.

The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson made the Krull update official on Friday.

"Source said [the] Broncos are not going to tender restricted free-agent tight end Lucas Krull, so he's in line to be an unrestricted free agent next Wednesday. The low tender for right of first refusal is $3.52 million for a one-year deal," Tomasson posted on X .

The lowest tender would have paid Krull three times what he made last year. Untenable.

Krull's Path to Denver

Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull yells as Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen heads to the line of scrimmage after the Broncos made a first down during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Krull is a n ex New Orleans Saint whom Sean Payton brought to Denver in 2023. Krull has been on the 53-man roster all three years he's been a Bronco.

Alas, Krull dealt with some serious injury issues last season, appearing in just three games, all of which he started. He had a broken bone in his foot, which required surgery.

The Broncos were close to getting him back for the AFC championship game, but not quite. If they'd advanced to the Super Bowl, there's a good chance Krull could have been activated off injured reserve, along with J.K. Dobbins.

Krull, 27, went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2022, signing with the Saints as a college free agent. That was the first year New Orleans was without Payton.

As a Bronco, Krull has 29 career receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown. He's a decent pass-catching tight end, but he can't really block. He tries, though.

The Broncos have tried to float by with the likes of Krull, Nate Adkins, and Adam Trautman at tight end, but they've reached the point of diminishing returns. Last offseason, the Broncos made the bold move to sign Evan Engram, but if they're going to realize the potential of the two-time Pro Bowler, the Broncos need to pair him with a Y tight end who can block and really work in-line.

There's a chance Adkins (also a restricted free agent) has that in him, but Krull and Trautman have proven they do not. Trautman has been Denver's primary Y tight end, which was a big reason the running game fell off a cliff after Dobbins's injury.

Do the Broncos see it the same way? Maybe. Maybe not.

The Takeaway

Krull won't be tendered, but that doesn't mean he won't be re-signed. His 2025 season was played on an exclusive rights free-agent tender, so he might be poised to hit the market next week.

In all likelihood, the Broncos will let Krull test the market and circle back, depending on how their free-agent attack shakes out. There are some intriguing Y-type tight ends in this free-agent class, including David Njoku, Cade Otton, and Dallas Goedert.

The NFL's 'legal tampering' window opens on March 9, which is when the Broncos can begin negotiating with outside free agents. The new league year opens two days later on March 11.