Broncos Release All-Pro Special Teamer After Week 9 Injury
The Denver Broncos did not execute a trade prior to Tuesday's NFL deadline. But they did make a roster move, releasing defensive back and core special-teamer J.T. Gray with an injury designation, the team announced.
Signed by the Broncos on Oct. 13 — reuniting with former Saints head coach and special teams coordinator Sean Payton and Darren Rizzi, respectively — Gray suffered a hamstring injury amid his debut with the club in last Sunday's victory over the Houston Texans.
A three-time All-Pro specials dynamo, Gray was held off the stat sheet but logged 21 snaps for Rizzi's unit before going down.
An Unfortunate Development
Gray, 29, was plucked off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad to shore up Denver's sagging special teams operation, as he's often done throughout his career. The 2018 undrafted free agent made 98 appearances across seven seasons in New Orleans, totaling 103 combined tackles (68 solo) and three fumble recoveries, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021.
“We’re all familiar with the player. He’s someone we’ve kept our eye on," Payton said on Oct. 15. "He’s been on the injured practice squad. We knew he was healthy. He’s terrific in the kicking game. Now we’ll have a chance to evaluate him during the next week and see when and if we’re able to get him up. He’s a difference maker in a lot of areas.”
It's unfortunate for the Broncos that Gray was injured in a game where their special teams committed several brutal mistakes, including a blocked field goal and muffed punt return — putting Rizzi's side of the ball squarely on notice.
“We spent some time on it," Payton said Tuesday. "We had a video of—again the guys running on late—we showed that video in front of the team and I said, ‘This can’t happen.’ It can’t happen in nickel. It can’t happen in base. We really have to be on point. Sometimes the challenge—and this has never changed—when there is an injury or two and a core [special] teamer is playing more on one side of the ball or other, are we getting the same focus still in the kicking game? We met with a few guys. Those guys are working, and we will get that ironed out.”
No Deal(s)
As mentioned, and as Payton repeatedly suggested, the Broncos were comfortable enough to hold firm at the trade deadline, despite earlier rumors and speculation Tuesday that a "holy crap" move was forthcoming.
Media reports indicated the club reached out to the Miami Dolphins about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, but the asking price in a potential trade was too prohibitive. It amounted to little more than due diligence for a front office that admittedly checks in on most NFL deals.
“[General Manager] George [Paton] and I each day talked about different things. That’s just how it turned out. ... I think we discussed a few things, but [it’s] all good. ... We’ve invested in and like this group and where we are going," Payton said Tuesday.