Broncos RB RJ Harvey Says It'll 'Be Great' to Beat the Chiefs
The Denver Broncos will be without starting running back J.K. Dobbins in Sunday's AFC West matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Let not your heart be troubled, though; RJ Harvey is ready to answer when Sean Payton calls on him.
"Yeah, I'm ready. Whatever Coach needs me to do, I'm ready to go," Harvey said on Friday via DNVR's Zac Stevens. "On the field, [I] had a great week of practice and just ready to go."
This might not be Harvey's first taste of a divisional matchup as a pro, but the rookie seems to understand the gravity of Chiefs Week, sending a message Kansas City's way.
"Yeah, it's definitely a huge game. It's a division game, so it's an important game," Harvey said via Stevens. "We want to win this game. The Chiefs, they've been a great team for a very long time, so it'll be great to beat those guys on the home field."
Chiefs' Rushing Defense
The Chiefs field the 12th-ranked rushing defense entering Week 11, relinquishing 104.6 yards per game on the ground. The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked rushing offense, averaging 128.6 yards per game, but the lion's share of that production has come from the 77.2 yards per game Dobbins has contributed.
As a rookie, Harvey has 50 carries for 214 yards (4.28 avg) and two touchdowns, with 25 receptions for 175 yards and four additional scores. He has begun to scratch at the elusive 'joker' weapon Payton has coveted in the Broncos' backfield, but being asked to shoulder the RB1 load against a hungry and, frankly, desparate Chiefs opponent is a lot.
Harvey's Not Alone
Harvey will be complemented by Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin, the latter of whom has spent all but one game as a healthy scratch this season. Suffice it to say, McLaughlin will be champing at the bit to get some touches with Dobbins out.
The question is how Payton will divide the running back touches while Dobbins recovers. Harvey will likely get the majority, but will it be at the same level as Dobbins? Maybe, but probably not.
Harvey will still be used quite a lot in the passing game, which is also Badie's forte this season. Ironically, receiving has been McLaughlin's big offseason focus for two years in a row, purchasing a Jugs machine for his home, though it's availed him little thus far. At 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Harvey is "built to last," to quote Payton this week, especially compared to the 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie and the 5-foot-7, 187-pound McLaughlin.
Eight pounds goes a long way for an NFL running back. And depending on how and where a back's weight is distributed, and can go even farther. One look at Harvey's quads, and it's clear to see that's where he's focused a lot of his muscle retention.
“When we drafted him, it was his running skill set, and he had a lot of touches," Payton said on Wednesday. "Then you have experience in a guy like Jaleel, who is explosive and has been champing at the bit. I think sometimes players are not held back, but when you are watching [WR] Pat Bryant grow right in front of our eyes and you’re starting to see that with RJ, and obviously he’ll have more opportunities here in this game. He’s built, when you see his frame, he’s built to last, and that’s important.”
The Takeaway
Week 11 will be Harvey's second career start, but it's his first big opportunity to show the Broncos he can carry the load as this team's No. 1 running back. We've seen other rookie running backs shine this season, like TreVeyon Henderson in New England and even Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas.
As the Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week, Harvey has also had his shining moments. But now it's time to remind the NFL about the Broncos' rookie second-rounder.