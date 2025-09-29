Broncos HC Sean Payton Urges Caution vs. Bengals QB Jake Browning
Things are suddenly looking up for the Denver Broncos within the AFC West, after the New York Giants upset the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Subsequently, the importance of vanquishing the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football has shot through the roof.
While the imperious Burrow remains sidelined after surgery on his nasty turf toe injury, career backup Jake Browning takes the controls for a primetime game the Broncos are heavily favored to win. As is the case when any sleeper relief pitcher assumes control, the overriding mission is to guard against complacency.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been keen to remind his guys that Browning will offer up a different threat to defend against, but the Bengals' scheme will look the same.
“Yes. There’s a stretch where Joe was injured a couple years ago, where this quarterback [Browning] is accurate, in rhythm, all of those things. First down is important if you allow him to get going," Payton said last week. "They’ve won a lot of games and played well with him. So... it’s not like the backup is a different type of player. He’s a pocket passer. You know what I mean? It’d be different if who’s playing is all of the sudden a guy who scrambles, runs. We would defend the offense, because the offense really hasn’t changed.”
You need only think back to last year's late-season meeting between the Broncos and Bengals to underline how much more difficult it would be for Vance Joseph's defense were Burrow still available.
Weapons Galore
Nevertheless, in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals still have a pair of elite receivers that could cause serious damage if they're allowed to get going. Therefore, it's hardly surprising that Payton is especially guarded against Browning finding his feet and being allowed to grow in confidence.
Unleashing the full fury of perhaps the league's most effective and dangerous pass rush will hold the key to keeping Browning off rhythm. While the Broncos' offense has been taking its time getting things going, the team's deep and talented pass rush has already hit the ground running, co-leading the NFL in sacks through three games.
The Broncos need to reach into their toolbag and pull out the implement that feels most comfortable in their hands. Coach Payton has been around the NFL for long enough to know how the special Mile High atmosphere can make a world of difference on a Monday night.
“I think it’s tough to play here for a number of reasons. I would answer this question because I feel like I’ve been asked that before in other places, I’d say because the team is better," Payton said. "At the start of the year, we talked about playing here. It’s a Monday Night Football [game]. There are some things that I bring up that maybe the players and us coaches don’t have in common just because of the age. Monday Night Football was a big deal for me growing up.
"That’s when you saw the highlights at halftime. Believe it or not, that’s the only time you saw what happened during the weekend. Then you had to go to bed when you were nine or 10. Monday Night Football is still significant. You’re playing on national TV. You’re playing at home in a game that’s very important. Yes, I think our environment can be challenging.”
The Broncos using all available advantages has to be the mission, especially after coughing up two very winnable games; nothing can now be left to chance.