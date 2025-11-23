Broncos Have Chance to Sign Dynamic RB After Sudden Texans Release
The Houston Texans waived running back Dameon Pierce earlier this week, and he passed through the NFL waiver wire unclaimed. With J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve for the season, the Denver Broncos could use another running back, especially a 5-foot-10, 215-pounder like Pierce.
The Broncos relied on the rookie RJ Harvey as the top back against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it didn't go well. He averaged 2.7 yards per carry on 11 totes.
Jaleel McLaughlin ran with energy, but he doesn't have the size to carry it more than 10 times per game. Harvey does, at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, but as explosive as he is, his NFL vision is still developing.
So, why not Pierce?
Pierce's NFL Resume
A Texans' fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2022, Pierce had an excellent rookie season, with 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games. When the Texans' new coaching regime arrived in 2023, though, with an emphasis in the wide-zone West Coast offense variant, he wasn't as suited to the new scheme.
Since then, Pierce's role and production with the Texans steadily diminished, leading to his release. But he's only 25 years old and doesn't have much wear and tear on his NFL tires.
Pierce is not viewed as a locker room cancer or a problem player. He simply wasn't a fit for Houston's offense, and the Texans needed to make room on the 53-man roster for cornerback Ajani Carter.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Harvey & Pierce: Could They Co-Exist?
At 9-2, the Broncos are in a commanding position in the AFC West and currently hold the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference. But to win down the stretch and in the playoffs, as intensity levels rise, you have to be able to run the ball.
Signing Pierce wouldn't signal a give-up on Harvey — far from it. The Broncos could still roll with Harvey as the No. 1 running back, but it would be nice to have an experienced running back with size who can pound the rock between the tackles, as Pierce can.
The Takeaway
Now, if the Broncos were to sign Pierce to the 53-man roster, someone would have to go. And considering that linebacker Drew Sanders could still be coming back this season, the Broncos may not view Pierce as a better option than their current 53rd player on the roster, who, by the way, is likely wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Time will tell, but if the Broncos want to bring in some outside help at running back, they might not get a better chance than Pierce, with what remains of the regular season.