Texans Release Veteran RB Ahead of Bills Game
The Houston Texans have cut ties with one of their veteran running backs right before their Week 12 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills.
According to a team annoucement, the Texans have released running back Dameon Pierce.
The Texans had to make room on their 53-man roster for their new signing via the practice squad, Ajani Carter, an undrafted rookie cornerback who had been elevated to the gameday roster last week vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Pierce has been on the Texans' roster for the past four seasons, as a consistent name in the running back room, even leading the team in carries and yards during his rookie season back in 2022.
However, heading into this year, his role had diminished from being a frequent contributor offensively to being a healthy scratch for Houston on game days, while also residing on the last year of his contract before he would be slated to hit free agency this offseason.
The Texans have been rolling with the combination of offseason signing Nick Chubb and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks in their backfield for most of the 2025 season without Joe Mixon in the fold, leaving Pierce as the odd-man out, mainly relegated to special teams work when active.
During the four games in which he was active this season, Pierce had 10 carries for 26 yards, by far his lowest numbers since arriving four years ago. And now just over halfway through his fourth season with the Texans, he sees his time with the team that drafted him come to an end, and hits the open market searching for another opportunity.
Pierce seems more than likely to get another look elsewhere as a value add down the depth chart at running back. He's only 25 years old and proven to be a productive playmaker with the ball in his hands in the past, and could be worth a look from running back-needy teams as a late-season dart throw.
