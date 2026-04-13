Broncos Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bo Nix Gets New Playmakers
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The blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Waddle was easily the biggest move the Denver Broncos will make this offseason. But it won't be their last move in upgrading the supporting cast around franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
With seven picks remaining in the 2026 NFL Draft — including a key selection at No. 62 — there are multiple realistic opportunities for Denver to continue adding talent and depth to not only the offense, but the defense as well.
Here's a three-round mock draft that encompasses a few of those opportunities.
Rd. 2 (No. 62 Overall): RB Mike Washington, Arkansas
Yes, the Broncos seemingly are intent on running back their very same backfield from 2025, with JK Dobbins (fresh off inking a two-year extension) positioned as the starter, and RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin carving out rotational roles.
However, if Washington falls into their laps on Day 2, he could be too difficult to pass up. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound one-cut runner brings 4.33 speed, strong vision, and receiving upside to the table, and would represent an excellent long-term succession plan post-Dobbins.
Considering Dobbins' longstanding injury concerns, Washington is an ideal insurance policy at worst and a starter-in-waiting at best.
Rd. 4 (No. 108): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri
No team ever wants to draft for need, but the Broncos must think hard about doing so with their collection of Day 3 selections — at least in this spot as the club fills the void left behind by former starting DE John Franklin-Myers, who departed to the Tennessee Titans in free agency last month.
Denver says it's confident in the likes of Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, though another warm body would certainly aid in the process of replacing Franklin-Myers.
Enter McClellan, a 322-pound interior disruptor whose pass-rushing upside should be attractive to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. There's a chance he goes a round earlier, but if not, the Broncos might come calling.
Rd. 4 (No. 111): Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Similar to running back, the Broncos are maintaining a status-quo posture at tight end, after retaining incumbent starter Evan Engram, extending Sean Payton favorite Adam Trautman, and retaining reserve types Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.
There's a feeling, however, that Denver isn't done adding to the TE corps. After all, there's no such thing as too many weapons for Nix.
Which is why the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Joly may appeal to Payton. The Wolfpack alum has solid hands and the ability to play in-line or split out wide. If anything, he'd push (and likely leapfrog) Krull for breather snaps behind Engram, giving the franchise an ascending player in the pipeline.
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Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.Follow KelbermanNFL