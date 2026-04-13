Broncos Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Bo Nix Gets New Playmakers

The blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Waddle was easily the biggest move the Denver Broncos will make this offseason. But it won't be their last move in upgrading the supporting cast around franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

With seven picks remaining in the 2026 NFL Draft — including a key selection at No. 62 — there are multiple realistic opportunities for Denver to continue adding talent and depth to not only the offense, but the defense as well.

Here's a three-round mock draft that encompasses a few of those opportunities.

Rd. 2 (No. 62 Overall): RB Mike Washington, Arkansas

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Yes, the Broncos seemingly are intent on running back their very same backfield from 2025, with JK Dobbins (fresh off inking a two-year extension) positioned as the starter, and RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin carving out rotational roles.

However, if Washington falls into their laps on Day 2, he could be too difficult to pass up. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound one-cut runner brings 4.33 speed, strong vision, and receiving upside to the table, and would represent an excellent long-term succession plan post-Dobbins.

Considering Dobbins' longstanding injury concerns, Washington is an ideal insurance policy at worst and a starter-in-waiting at best.

Rd. 4 (No. 108): Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) celebrates his sack as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No team ever wants to draft for need, but the Broncos must think hard about doing so with their collection of Day 3 selections — at least in this spot as the club fills the void left behind by former starting DE John Franklin-Myers, who departed to the Tennessee Titans in free agency last month.

Denver says it's confident in the likes of Sai'vion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, though another warm body would certainly aid in the process of replacing Franklin-Myers.

Enter McClellan, a 322-pound interior disruptor whose pass-rushing upside should be attractive to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. There's a chance he goes a round earlier, but if not, the Broncos might come calling.

Rd. 4 (No. 111): Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Similar to running back, the Broncos are maintaining a status-quo posture at tight end, after retaining incumbent starter Evan Engram, extending Sean Payton favorite Adam Trautman, and retaining reserve types Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins.

There's a feeling, however, that Denver isn't done adding to the TE corps. After all, there's no such thing as too many weapons for Nix.

Which is why the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Joly may appeal to Payton. The Wolfpack alum has solid hands and the ability to play in-line or split out wide. If anything, he'd push (and likely leapfrog) Krull for breather snaps behind Engram, giving the franchise an ascending player in the pipeline.