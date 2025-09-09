Broncos' Week 1 Performance was 'A Little Concerning' per NFL.com
The Denver Broncos didn’t light up the scoreboard in their 20-12 victory over the Tennessee Titans, but they nonetheless started the season off in the win column. The Broncos' offense carried over some bad habits from the preseason, notably the slow starts, and quarterback Bo Nix reverted to his performance in his first start against Seattle last year for the majority of the game.
Despite four turnovers (two interceptions and two lost fumbles), the Broncos' defense didn’t surrender a single touchdown, holding rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans to just four field goals. As ugly as the win was, the Broncos held firm at No. 9 overall in NFL.com's power rankings entering Week 1.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm credits Denver's defense for bailing Nix and the special teams unit in a perfect defensive effort.
“It wasn't the showing Bo Nix and the offense wanted, but I give them some credit for working their way through issues. The third- and fourth-down efficiency was poor, as it was in the red zone, and you won't win many more games finishing minus-2 in turnovers," Edholm wrote. "But with some better drives in the final 20 minutes, the offense could at least say it wore the Titans down. Nix let his mechanics go a little bit early on; he just seemed a little jacked up or something. This wasn't a Defcon 2 situation or anything, but it was a little concerning that the defense had to play a nearly perfect game to bail out the offense and special teams. A shaky opener, but not a disheartening one.”
If not for the Broncos’ defense stonewalling the Titans’ offense, no matter the field position, they likely would start the season at the bottom of the division with Kansas City and with a whole new set of questions about their outlook.
Nix was unsettled for the vast majority of the game, trying to make immaculate throws on even the simplest of completions. He seemed to be pressing more than he needed to, which led to inconsistent play and boneheaded throws that almost gave the game away.
Nix buttoned up at the end of the first half with a touchdown dart to Courtland Sutton in the end zone, but if this team is to make the postseason again, the second-year quarterback has to clean up his footwork and pocket presence. Luckily for Nix, his defense will give him plenty of time and opportunities to lock in, as they came away with six sacks by six different defenders and two forced fumbles with recoveries.
All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II didn’t allow a single catch, and the secondary only gave up 112 yards from Ward, with Titans running back Tony Pollard being the team's leading receiver with 29 yards on one reception. No, the Broncos won’t be playing rookie quarterbacks every week, but they took care of business against the opponent across from them in dominant fashion.
Week 1 is always full of surprises, both good and bad, but hitting the panic button already would be a ridiculous mistake. However, adjustments must be made from the quarterback to special teams.
Nix and the Broncos' special teams unit must improve and move past their first outing if this team is to win through the tough stretch ahead with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles over the next four weeks. The silver lining is that despite playing an ugly, dysfunctional game, the Broncos still managed to emerge victorious.