Broncos Week 8 Power Rankings: NFL Wonders if This Team is For Real
The Denver Broncos keep finding ways to win late in games, but none have been as spectacular as their 33-32 comeback victory over the New York Giants. Scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter isn’t a recipe for success every week, but the Broncos showed the kind of grit and determination that they can be proud of.
The Broncos now sit at 5-2 and are ranked high in every major power ranking this week. Let’s start with the Sports Illustrated ranking, which has the Broncos just outside the top 10.
The Broncos' average ranking? 11th. That's unchanged from last week's average, as the NFL world grapples with trying to divine whether the Broncos are the team of the first three quarters, or the fourth.
Sports Illustrated: 11th
“While this stat is a little dubious considering the fact that Denver has been trailing more than it probably wants to have this season, Bo Nix’s numbers when behind this season are incredible. He’s completing more than 75% of his passes. He averages a 100-plus passer rating. Eleven touchdowns. No picks,” Connor Orr wrote.
While it pains many fans to see the Broncos fall behind game after game, Nix thrives under the pressure of making a comeback, whether they’re down by three or 33. What we need to see from the second-year quarterback is more consistency through the first three quarters of the game, so the Broncos don’t find themselves behind in every game, as fun as chasing a win can be.
If Nix can dial in early in games, this team could be a legit playoff contender.
NFL.com: 10th
“I am always a little flummoxed when dealing with teams that do something similar to what Denver did on Sunday: sleepwalk for three quarters, dominate the final 15 minutes, and still almost come up short. But the Broncos didn't, rattling off 33 fourth-quarter points and stunning the Giants. Bo Nix threw for 174 of his 279 yards and ran for two scores in the fourth alone. So I can't help but tip my hat at the team's astounding grit. That said, seeing the defense follow up one of the most dominant performances of the 2025 NFL season in London with a mostly poor showing against the Giants in Denver was utterly shocking. Justin Strnad's INT saved the Broncos, but much of the afternoon was a massive struggle,” Eric Edholm wrote.
Sleepwalking, going through the motions, and stinking it up all describe the first three quarters of Sunday’s matchup. Denver can’t expect to win against Kansas City or the rest of the NFL juggernauts playing the way it has in the early stages of a game, but it’s good to know the team has fight no matter the opponent or the deficit.
Justin Strnad’s interception was the turning point of the game, and going forward, the Broncos have to generate more turnovers to help their offense start with excellent field position.
ESPN: 11th
“Strnad has started only the past two seasons when somebody else was injured. In 2024, he moved into the lineup after Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. This year, Strnad has started in place of Dre Greenlaw, who played Sunday for the first time all season after dealing with thigh injuries. Strnad was someone who didn't take a defensive snap for two seasons (2022 and 2023), then became one of the team's best special teams players and an effective rusher (3.5 sacks). He's now a reliable run defender after opponents used to single him out, and his interception Sunday powered the Broncos' improbable 33-point fourth quarter," Jeff Legwold wrote.
Strnad has been the unsung hero of the Broncos’ defense in 2025. His interception turned the tide of the game, swinging the momentum in Denver’s favor. Given his significant jump in overall play in this defense, Strnad deserves to start alongside Dre Greenlaw, as Alex Singleton has largely been a liability.
The Takeaway
The Broncos love to win ugly, but they can’t fall behind early against the best offense in the league, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott. The Broncos will have plenty of opportunities to score points on Dallas’s horrid defense.
This could be the game Denver’s offense finally puts it all together.