Four Big Issues Broncos' Offense Must Be Ready For vs. Patriots

The Denver Broncos will have to undergo some offensive changes with the loss of quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos have to adjust to fit Stidham's style.

The Broncos don’t have an easy task, as the New England Patriots have a tough defense that will be riding high after their victory over the Houston Texans. On top of that, the Patriots are a relatively healthy unit compared to the Broncos, who could be without more than just Nix as they face questions about wide receivers Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin.

The good news is, the Broncos opened the practice window this week for running back J.K. Dobbins and center Luke Wattenberg . If they're activated, it could be timely, as the Broncos need their run game to help take pressure off Stidham, but that doesn’t guarantee that either will be coming off injured reserve this week.

The Patriots' defense presents some unique threats that Stidham and the Broncos will have to be ready for. Let's break them down.

Split-Field Looks

The Patriots' defense used a lot of split-field looks against the Houston Texans and created confusion with its varied pre-snap looks. That would have been a concern for Nix, and it's even more so for Stidham, who is taking his first actual snaps of the season in this game.

Against split-field defensive looks, the run game is vital, which could put more pressure on the Broncos to activate Dobbins. Hopefully, he's healthy enough. Dobbins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Blitz Rate

The Patriots don’t blitz much, but that could change with the Broncos starting a new quarterback. The Patriots could test Stidham's pre-snap reads and whether he has the knack for avoiding sacks, one of Nix's superpowers.

It's worth noting that the Patriots have blitzed more in their two playoff games than they did during the regular season. Six of the Patriots' 10 highest blitz rates have come since Week 15, so they have been dialing it up.

The Broncos' offensive line will have to be ready for that, and the running backs' blocking will be crucial and could also help get Dobbins back on the field. The Broncos have to be prepared for the Patriots' blitzes, and Stidham has to look for them pre-snap.

Sound Tackling, Rally to the Ball

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) carries the ball in the first half against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots' run defense ranks middle of the pack, but they're a sure-tackling unit. They get that initial contact, and if they can’t bring down the back, they hold on while the rest of the defense rallies.

With the issues RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin have had carrying the Broncos' run game, it could lead to an ugly day if Dobbins isn't healthy or if Sean Payton doesn't scheme up a counterpunch.

Untimely Injuries

Injuries are never convenient in the NFL, but this is a bad game for the Broncos to be without their best back (Dobbins), their starting center (Watternberg), and two of their top three receivers, including the best blocking receiver on the roster. Each injury directly impacts the Broncos' ability to handle a strength of the Patriots' defense or to counter a strength, but there is a chance Dobbins and Wattenberg could be activated by Sunday.

The Takeaway

The Broncos had their work cut out for them, even if they hadn't lost Nix, but the Patriots are still a beatable defense. If Denver can get the run game going, attack the middle of the field , and protect the ball, it should be able to find success against this defense.

