Insider: Broncos Could Make 'Holy Crap' Move at Trade Deadline
The Denver Broncos have won six in a row and stand at 7.2. The Broncos are contenders once again in the NFL.
While the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the league, paired with a steady and trustworthy offensive line and a much-improved run game, their passing offense has been erratic to date. This isn’t all that surprising with a second-year quarterback manning the helm in Bo Nix, but the Broncos could certainly upgrade personnel around him to make his job and the offense more potent for the back half of the league year.
The Broncos have been rumored to be making calls for wide receiver and tight end, but while George Paton and the Broncos’ brass have yet to do anything official with today’s deadline drawing near, the Broncos could make the biggest splash of the trade deadline yet, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"We’ll see if any deals get done, but the two teams I’m watching today for a potential 'holy crap' trade are the Broncos and Seahawks," Schultz posted on X on Tuesday morning.
Potential Trade Targets
There are certainly tight ends that could help the Broncos’ offense, but are there any teams that are sellers with a top player potentially available so impressive to elicit such a jaw-dropping response? Probably not. Thus, one would assume Schultz is likely alluding to Denver making a move for a wide receiver.
The big names that have been floated around this offseason are Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson, and the New Orleans Saints’ duo of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.
The Broncos have connections to the front office of all three organizations. Miami's interim GM Champ Kelly and New York GM Darren Mougey are former employees of the Broncos’ front office — and Sean Payton’s ties to the Saints and GM Mickey Loomis, so there is little doubt the Broncos have at least called to check in on the price of acquiring potential upgrades.
A move for Waddle or Wilson would likely require the Broncos’ to send their 2026-first round selection, with Olave likely requiring multiple Day 2 picks and Shadeed the equivalent value of a third-round pick. Denver does have an extra chip to play in the Saints' 2026 fourth-round pick after sending Devaughn Vele to New Orleans this past summer.
The Broncos could also acquire capital back by sending off one of their young trio of receivers because acquiring a receiver worthy of a “holy crap” response would push each down a slot in the pecking order and also likely render one a gameday inactive.
Will the Broncos make a big splash? The AFC West is there for the taking, and Payton is known for pushing his chips towards the center of the table. It seems the most likely scenario is that Denver will hold firm and not give up their first-round pick, but there is still time before the deadline officially hits.
Given the aggressive nature of the teardown in Miami, if there is any big move for the Broncos, it seems Waddle would be the talent and fit that makes the most sense. Will Denver make a move? We will know soon, as the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 2 p.m. MDT.