Jarrett Stidham Shows Gratitude to Bo Nix as He Steps Into QB1 Role

Jarrett Stidham could tell Bo Nix was in pain when he came to the sideline for the last time on Saturday evening against the Buffalo Bills. When Wil Lutz's field goal sailed through the uprights, it propelled the Broncos to the AFC championship game.

While Broncos Country was celebrating, Nix was with the team doctors getting his ankle examined. When Nix and the doctors left to do an X-ray, Stidham and fellow Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger hit the showers.

When they got back to the training room, the results of Nix's X-rays were known. Broken ankle. Done for the season .

“That’s when I found out. Again, just devastating for him, obviously," Stidham said on Wednesday. "My heart goes out to him and everything that he means to this team because obviously we wouldn’t be in this position without Bo. I just want to go… I know all of us on offense, and I know the whole team, we want to go out there and make him proud this Sunday.”

Following his Tuesday surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, Nix took to his Instagram account to impart a message to Broncos Country. Nix made it clear that, despite the devasatingly disappointing nature of his ankle injury, he has the utmost faith in Stidham.

"I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys," Nix wrote . "I couldn’t be more confident in our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next."

Nix & Stidham: Best Friends

Stidham has an amazing opportunity. Yes, it's been afforded to him by Nix, but Stidham has also worked hard to put himself in a position to capitalize on a tough situation like this for the team.

However, in his first presser as the Broncos' starting quarterback, the initial question was about whether he'd sensed the fan base embracing him this week. Stidham quickly segued to Nix.

"This is not about myself, first of all. Obviously, my thoughts and prayers have been with Bo since Saturday night. I mean, it’s crushing because he’s one of my best friends," Stidham said. "Sam and I were talking about this. Sam and I probably spend more time with him than his wife does right now."

Sean Payton has often complimented the tight-knit nature of the Broncos' quarterback room. Ehlinger had opportunities during the regular season to go elsewhere and be on a 53-man roster, but he declined them in order to stay in Denver. People assumed it was because of the Payton factor; it was more about the friendship, perhaps.

"That’s just the nature of the business that we’re in. When training camp starts, that’s just how it is. I see Bo more than I see my kids," Stidham said. "You spend so much time with someone, you see how hard they work, how good of a teammate they are, and then that happens, and you feel crushed for him, and everything. Obviously, my prayers and stuff have been with him.”

Stidham Came Back For a Reason

Last spring, Stidham had a chance to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. He had some competitive offers out there, but he ultimately chose to remain in Denver because a.) they offered him a contract and b.) the combination of his bonds in the QB room and with his coaches, including position coach Davis Webb and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was more important to him.

Stidham came back on a two-year, $12 million deal.

“There are always opportunities out there and stuff, but I think at the end of the day, there was a combination of things that went into my decision to come back here. I believe in Sean, and Davis and Joe, and our room, and being behind Bo and helping him grow. I take a lot of pride in that. I felt like, over the last two years that I was here, that I got a lot better. I think the way Davis has coached us over these last three years now has really helped all of us improve. That’s just one thing I wanted to come back and be a part of."

Being one of Payton's first free-agent signings back in 2023, Stidham could see the direction the Broncos were headed. Even as a backup, Stidham wanted to be part of that. Plus, you never know when opportunity will knock.

"I felt like being here the last two years, and coming in with Sean, and signing and everything, it’s pretty evident that he has the train rolling in the right direction," Stidham said. "I don’t think anybody can argue that, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Stidham is soaking up all the first-team reps this week. He vows to be ready on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

If Stidham can do his part to lead the Broncos to victory in the AFC championship game, what comes next is the biggest stage there is: Super Bowl 60. Best not to count those chickens until they've hatched, though.

