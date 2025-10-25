Report: Broncos LB to Make NFL Debut After Greenlaw Suspension
In the wake of Dre Greenlaw's one-game suspension, the Denver Broncos have promoted inside linebacker Jordan Turner from the practice squad to the active roster, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Saturday.
Turner, a rookie undrafted free agent, is now slated to make his NFL debut in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Turner, 23, originally joined the Broncos following April's NFL draft, participating in the offseason workout program, training camp, and the preseason. He was waived at final cuts in August and re-signed to the practice squad.
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound linebacker spent his first three collegiate seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State in 2024. Altogether, he recorded 201 combined tackles (107 solo), 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, five interceptions, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles across 42 career games.
"Jordan Turner has the ideal length and athleticism combination that is sought after at the NFL level at LB," reads his NFL Draft Diamonds scouting profile. "He has good overall cover skills with very good zone-cover and adequate man-cover abilities using solid awareness and very good acceleration to break on the ball. He has solid overall run-stopping ability as he uses his very good athleticism to avoid blocks and get into running lanes quickly. His overall pass-rush/blitzing skills are very good as he displays very good timing, speed, and burst to apply pressure to the QB. If he can make even slight improvements in his tackling technique, pursuit angles, and finishing abilities, and he fits in well within the Michigan State defensive scheme, he should draw the interest of NFL scouts in the 2025 draft as a developmental prospect in the later rounds."
Turner will be the third linebacker on Denver's gameday roster -- along with Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and Karene Reid -- after the league levied its ban on Greenlaw for actions that took place following last week's historic comeback victory over the New York Giants.
“Well, it was just prior precedence. That’s all," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday of the Greenlaw suspension. "Yes, we were clearly in his corner with the appeal, [and] what normally has been a fine ended up being different. But again, we can’t control that.”