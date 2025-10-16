3 Keys to Broncos Arresting Giants' Rookie Resurgence
Life in Broncos Country has been particularly lovely since the Orange and Blue returned home to Denver with consecutive road victories. The Denver Broncos are now on a three-game winning streak.
Sean Payton’s crew is undefeated at home and in the month of October. Week 7’s matchup features the 4-2 Broncos vs. the 2-4 New York Giants.
Fans have had this game circled on the schedule, as former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returns to Denver as a team captain for New York, despite recently being benched for rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
The Giants have won two of their last three games, including a 34-17 upset victory against the 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week, the second-straight loss for the defending World Champs since getting beaten by Denver in Week 5.
Despite Wilson not being the starting quarterback for a second-straight season, where he returns to Denver as an opponent, New York will aim for a second-straight upset win this Sunday behind its exciting pair of rookies in Dart and running back Cam Skattebo.
The Broncos can ill-afford to lose a home game to their second-straight New York opponent if they wish to climb the division ladder. What will it take to defeat the resurgent Giants?
Let's examine three keys to a Broncos victory against the Giants.
‘Skatte-NO!’ Broncos Must Buck Rookie Runner
Skattebo completely embarrassed Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense in primetime action last week with 110 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The fourth-round pick, who spent his collegiate days at Sacramento and Arizona State, currently averages 4.1 yards per carry and has become the undisputed starter in New York’s backfield after a breakout performance against the defending champs.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Skattebo utilizes his short stature to leverage his exceptional lower body strength against much larger defenders, making him a challenging runner to bring down. Although he hasn’t recorded a 100-yard rushing game this season, the undersized rookie spearheads a Giants offense that ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards per game (126.2).
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has done an admirable job reversing the stigma that his unit is vulnerable to stopping the run, as Denver allows just 89 yards rushing per game, ranked nineth-best through six games.
Denver’s dynamic defense allows the second-fewest points per game (15.8) and hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 2's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Jonathon Taylor is the only runner to eclipse 100 yards against the Broncos this season.
While I respect Skattebo’s underdog mentality and recognize the level of excitement that he’s brought back to New York, Denver’s experienced and ferocious defense needs to humble the little Giant this Sunday.
Hold the Line as Injuries Pile up at LG
The Broncos' offensive line is having a run of bad luck, specifically at the left guard position, as Matt Peart was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Peart, who made his first start against the New York Jets in London last Sunday, is believed to have injured his knee in the first offensive series of the game and managed to fight through the pain, playing all 60 snaps. A former third-round pick by the Giants in 2020, Peart struggled mightily against the Jets, drawing three penalties along with various missed blocking assignments.
This week, Payton will be tasked with finding a third guard to enter Denver’s starting five, furthering the consequential loss of starting guard Ben Powers, who was previously placed on injured reserve with a bicep injury sustained in Philadelphia.
Calvin Throckmorton was elevated to replace Peart on the active 53-man roster, while swing tackle Alex Palczewski remains heavily involved in the Broncos' rushing offense as a sixth man in the trenches.
Denver’s offensive line will face Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who leads New York’s defensive line with 16 tackles, in addition to linebacker Bobby Okereke, the Giants' leading tackler.
The best way to disguise a flawed offensive line is by running the football, and the Broncos possess the seventh-best rushing unit in the league, averaging 130.2 yards per game. Remember, Denver’s run game needs to atone for last week’s abysmal 78 total rushing yards with just three first downs to show for it.
Disrupt Dart’s Increasing Momentum
Just three games into his short NFL career, Dart has reenergized a struggling Giants team that has been on a miserable quarterback carousel for years.
After starting the season as a backup to Russell Wilson, Giants head coach Brian Daboll turned to his No. 25 overall pick when the team went 0-3 to start the season. Since then, Dart has led the ‘G-Men’ to a 2-1 record with a huge win against the Eagles.
Dart commands his offense with confidence, athleticism, and accuracy, having thrown for 508 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions. He boasts a 65.9 completion percentage. He’s also totaled 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, proving that New York’s offense is on the rise.
But the fact of the matter is, the Broncos' defense is powered through the pass-rushing phenoms of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who are about to dash Dart’s storybook tale. Bonitto and Cooper are coming off back-to-back AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Denver’s dynamic defense made fifth-year quarterback Justin Fields look silly in last week’s contest, sacking him nine times and allowing 82 total yards of offense with an average gain of 1.4 yards per play.
Bonitto continues to lead the league with eight sacks and is also making the case for Defensive Player of the Year, while Cooper is nipping at his teammate's heels with 4.5 sacks of his own. As a team, Denver’s defense boasts 30 total sacks in just six games, with many wondering if they can set a new season record.
Dart has already been sacked eight times in the last three games, in addition to two interceptions and two fumbles. While talented, the Giants' starting quarterback is inexperienced and naïve if he thinks turning the football over and taking sacks is sustainable while trying to turn around New York’s incomplete offense.
Joseph should be able to overwhelm and frustrate Dart and Giants head coach Brian Daboll this Sunday in Denver. This will be the second rookie quarterback that the Broncos' defense gets to welcome into the Mile High City, and all signs point to a long day for the young gunslinger.