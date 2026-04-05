'High-Motor' Draft Prospect Discloses Meeting with Broncos

Former New Mexico edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby revealed in a recent interview with NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo that he's conducted a pre-draft meeting with the Denver Broncos.

"I’ve met with a few teams," he told Melo. "I met with the Seattle Seahawks. I have a second meeting with them scheduled, an upcoming in-person visit. I met with the Detroit Lions’ linebackers coach. We broke down some plays together. I met with a Lions scout for a second time. I met with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings as well."

James-Newby began his collegiate career at Montana Tech before transferring to Idaho and finally closing out with the Lobos. Collectively, the 6-foot-2, 244-pound defender logged 141 tackles (67 solo), 24 sacks, eight passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

His Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade (92.7) ranked fourth among 852 qualified edge defenders last season.

"From Montana Tech to Idaho to New Mexico, James-Newby has stayed hungry and productive at every stop," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He’s undersized by NFL standards but plays much longer than he measures. He keeps his eyes on the prize instead of getting locked into long battles with the blocks in front of him. Power and length get the best of him, but not as often as I expected. He flashes good get-off, smart angles and efficient cornering that keeps him tight to the pocket as a rusher. James-Newby’s rush lacks diversity but a dangerous stab move is waiting to be unlocked. His high motor and disruptive ability should make him a solid sub-package edge rusher."

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby (1) and defensive tackle Brian Booker (92) react as they walk off the field after losing in overtime to the Minnesota Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where He Would Fit

A likely Day 3 selection, James-Newby would be a nice-to-have but non-essential piece of the Broncos' defensive puzzle. The team currently has its starters at outside linebacker in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, and high-prized reserves in Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman.

However, if Denver intends to moonlight Elliss at inside linebacker, James-Newby would likely be able to carve out some playing time when Bonitto or Cooper need a breather. And, as they say, there's no such thing as having too many good pass-rushers -- especially those with his makeup.

"I’m going to be a high motor guy. I’m always going to stick to my foundation," James-Newby told Melo. "I’ve always been taught to play with a high motor. I’m going to continue doing that. I play with 100 percent effort and focus. That’s the kind of guy you’re getting. I play with a ton of intensity."